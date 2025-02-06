Chandigarh T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Chandigarh T20, organized by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), marks the inaugural edition of a franchise-based cricket tournament. Scheduled to commence on February 7 and conclude on February 23, the tournament will feature a total of 33 matches held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula and the Chandigarh Stadium.

Six teams will compete in the event, namely HIIMS Hawks, Talanoa Tigers, Punjab Panthers, Wild Wood Warriors, City Challengers, and Manohar Mavericks. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The final will be played on February 23.

During a press conference, UTCA President Sanjay Tandon stated that the tournament is dedicated to the memory of the revered freedom fighter, Shaheed Chandershekhar Azad, paying tribute to his valor and legacy. He further emphasized that this initiative aims to highlight and nurture local cricketing talent while reinforcing Chandigarh’s growing reputation as a prominent hub for sports development and events.

Trending

The tournament promises to offer exciting competition while contributing to the region's sports culture. Many Indian cricketing stars will participate in the tournament in the form of Sandeep Sharma, Manan Vohra, Raj Bawa and many more.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Chandigarh T20 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 7

Match 1 - Manohar Mavericks vs Wild Woods Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Talanoa Tigers vs Hiims Hawks, 12:30 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 3 - Wild Woods Warriors vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 AM

Match 4 - Hiims Hawks vs City Challengers, 12:30 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 5 - Manohar Mavericks vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 AM

Match 6 - Talanoa Tigers vs City Challengers, 12:30 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 7 - Manohar Mavericks vs Hiims Hawks, 8:30 AM

Match 8 - Wild Woods Warriors vs Talanoa Tigers, 12:30 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 9 - Hiims Hawks vs Punjab Panthers, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - Wild Woods Warriors vs City Challengers, 12:30 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 11 - Talanoa Tigers vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 AM

Match 12 - Manohar Mavericks vs City Challengers, 12:30 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 13 - Wild Woods Warriors vs Hiims Hawks, 8:30 AM

Match 14 - Manohar Mavericks vs Talanoa Tigers, 12:30 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 15 - Punjab Panthers vs City Challengers, 8:30 AM

Match 16 - Talanoa Tigers vs Wild Woods Warriors, 12:30 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 17 - Punjab Panthers vs Hiims Hawks, 8:30 AM

Match 18 - City Challengers vs Manohar Mavericks, 12:30 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 19 - Punjab Panthers vs Talanoa Tigers, 8:30 AM

Match 20 - Wild Woods Warriors vs Manohar Mavericks, 12:30 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 21 - Hiims Hawks vs Talanoa Tigers, 8:30 AM

Match 22 - City Challengers vs Wild Woods Warriors, 12:30 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 23 - Hiims Hawks vs Manohar Mavericks, 8:30 AM

Match 24 - City Challengers vs Punjab Panthers, 12:30 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 25 - Talanoa Tigers vs Manohar Mavericks, 8:30 AM

Match 26 - Punjab Panthers vs Wild Woods Warriors, 12:30 PM

Thursday, February 20

Match 27 - Hiims Hawks vs Wild Woods Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 28 - City Challengers vs Talanoa Tigers, 12:30 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 29 - Punjab Panthers vs Manohar Mavericks, 8:30 AM

Match 30 - City Challengers vs Hiims Hawks, 12:30 PM

Saturday, February 22

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Sunday, February 23

Final - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 PM

Chandigarh T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Chandigarh T20 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Chandigarh T20 2025: Full Squads

Wild Woods Warriors

Meet Dahiya (Wk), Nipun Sharda, Rupesh Yadav, Yuvraj Rai, Arjun Sharma, Gurinder Singh (c), Kunal Mahajan, Raman Bishnoi, Sahil Kumar, Tanmay Latka, Aarush Bhandari (Wk), Tushar Joshi (Wk), Akash Sudan, Chiragvir Singh, Neel Dhaliwal, Paras Kumar, Ravinder Pal Singh.

Hiims Hawks

﻿Abhimanyu Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Mohit Soni, Nehal Pajni, Shivam Bhambri (c), Ajai Jain, Armaan Jakhar, Gaurav Gambhir, Nikhil Sharma, Ripudaman Godhan, Nikhil Thakur (Wk), Ritik Sandhu (Wk), Gurtaj Bains, Mandeep Singh, Prince Upadhyay, Rahul K Singh, Vivek Vashisht.

Manohar Mavericks

Abhijeet Garg, Abhishek Singh, Anmol Sharma, Dushyant Thamman, Gaurav Puri, Sagar Saharan, Bhagmender Lather, Ishaan, Yuvraj Singh, Arjit Singh (Wk), Awanish Raghuvanshi (Wk), Aman Kumar, Dhananjay Sharma, Lovepreet Saini, Nipun Pandita, Sandeep Sharma.

Talanoa Tigers

Arjun Azad, Dipender Kush, Prashant Ahlawat, Akshit Rana, Devang Kaushik, Karthik Sandil, Sunny Singh, Abhishek Saini, Taranpreet Singh, Karan Singh, Raj Bawa, Vishnu Kashyap, Shubham Arya, Hardik Choudhary, Markanday Panchal, Rajvardhan Bhandari.

City Challengers

Sanyam Saini, Mohd Arslan Khan, Aryan Duggal, Mayank Sidhu, Ehit Singh Salaria, Harjit Singh, Sukarn Singh, Gurneet Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Anirudh Kanwar, Aviraj Singh Gill, Somit Punia, Arpit Pannu, Amrit Lubana, Nikhil Kumar, Ivraj Ranauta, Khushhal Singh.

Punjab Panthers

Manan Vohra, Ankit Kaushik, Pardeep Yadav, Aayush Sikka, Nishunk Birla, Abhimanyu Kumar, Arnav Bansal, Gagan Verma, Tejasveer Singh Saraon, Rohit Dhanda, Jagdeep Singh, Harshit Singh, Chaitanya Sharma, Jaskirat Singh Mehra, Vikash Kumar, Jashan Beniwal, Aadi Kadian, Jayant Vashisht.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️