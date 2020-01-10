Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria

Jan 10, 2020

Chadwick Walton will play for Chattogram Challengers

The pole position of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 points table will be at stake when the number one team Chattogram Challengers locks horns with the third-placed Rajshahi Royals. Although the Royals have lesser points than the Challengers, they have a superior net run rate and have a golden opportunity to take the top spot.

Both the teams had clashed recently where the Challengers defeated Royals by 7 wickets. Imrul Kayes had won the Man of the Match award for his whirlwind knock of 67 runs in the second innings. Lendl Simmons too played a fantastic innings of 51 runs at the top. Besides, Chris Gayle's addition has made a huge difference to Chattogram's side.

Rajshahi Royals will expect their captain Andre Russell to lead the side from the front. The Caribbean star had scored 20 runs off just 10 balls. The Royals' fans will hope that the explosive all-rounder plays a big innings against the Challengers. Also, he will have to perform better as a captain as it seems like Russell does not have a clear idea about how to his bowlers.

The Royals batsmen will have to stay wary of Rubel Hossain and Ziaur Rahman who had scalped 6 wickets between themselves during the previous meeting between the two sides.

Here's a look at all the telecast details of this match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals venue, date, and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: 11th January 2020

Start Time: 1:30 PM (Local Time), 1:00 PM IST

How, when, and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Enamul Haque Jr., Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim, Rayad Emrit, Jubair Hossain, Liam Plunkett, Muhammad Musa.

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Sukkur, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Russell.