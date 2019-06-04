×
Cheer for Team India with #CofsilsCheerNonStop

Press Release
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Jun 2019, 19:26 IST

Image may contain: text

India is a huge nation with a multitude of cultures and languages. When someone traverses the land of India, they would be greeted by different people of different origins.

You see, India is a country of various colours. When these colours collide and merge, it is a sight of beauty – and nothing unites the country like cricket.

India were the underdogs in the 1983 cricket championship when Kapil Dev and his Devils returned home with the trophy in their hands. Amid the stress of life for each person in the country, they forgot it all and cheered their hearts out when their heroes brought home the most prestigious honour cricket had to offer.

The joy of bringing the cup home made everyone forget their worries. The nation danced with joy and unparallel euphoria.

After that, Cricket became a bigger deal for the Indians than ever before. However, as the importance of the tournament grew, so did the heartbreaks.

For the next 28 years, India couldn’t win the coveted prize. They came quite close a few times but couldn’t go all the way… until 2011. It was the last time we had the opportunity to watch our God of Cricket in the biggest cricket tournament  – Sachin Tendulkar – and, oh boy, did he go out with a bang.

India won the title in 2011 and came very close again in 2015 but destiny had other plans. However, we are back to where the dreams are made. 2019 is finally here and India once again has the chance to lift the trophy which billions of people yearn for.

And for the first time ever, Indian supporters have a chance to unite on the internet and support our Team India like never before. They say that the fans are the 12th man and it is the duty of the 12th man to support the team to the best of his ability.

And guess what, Cofsils is here to give the fans a platform to do that. All you have to do is record your unique way of cheering for Team India and upload it on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter with the hashtag #CofsilsCheerNonStop while also tagging Cofsils.

And don’t worry about getting a sore throat from non-stop cheering for India – Cofsils has it covered as it provides quick relief in 5 minutes*.

So, what are you waiting for?! You have everything possible needed to support Team India and be the 12th man that they deserve – and you also have a backup in Cofsils! So come on guys, time to cheer non-stop!

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Press Release
