One of India's all-time Test greats, Cheteshwar Pujara, retired from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old hadn't been part of the Indian Test setup since the loss to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.Yet, until that point, Cheteshwar Pujara had been one of India's consistent performers with the bat for over a decade. During India's dominant run in the Test format in the 2010s and the early 2020s, the veteran batter shared several memorable partnerships with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma, among others.While his partnerships with Kohli and Rahane are often celebrated, Pujara enjoyed several incredible partnerships with former skipper Rohit Sharma. The duo scored almost 1,000 runs as a pair with an average of 39.52, including two century and four half-century stands.On that note, let us look back and rank the top five partnerships between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in Tests.Cheteshwar Pujara's top 5 partnerships in Tests with Rohit Sharma#5 85 vs England @ Chennai, 2021It is not often that Team India found itself in trouble at home in a Test series during Cheteshwar Pujara's stellar career. Yet, on the rare occasion they did in the 2021 series against England, Pujara and Rohit stepped up to the party.Trailing 0-1 in the best-of-four affair, Team India faltered early in the second Test at Chennai. They lost Shubman Gill off the second over of the contest to be reduced to 0-1.However, a calm and composed Pujara joined an in-form Rohit to steady the ship, adding a crucial 85 for the second wicket. Despite the former being dismissed for 26 against the run of play, Rohit scored a breathtaking 161 to help India post a competitive 329 in their first essay.They eventually completed a massive 317-run victory to level the series at one apiece.#4 55 vs Sri Lanka @ Colombo, 2015A 55-run partnership rarely finds a place in the top five stands of two accomplished batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. Yet, the circumstances make the 55-run stand between the duo in Sri Lanka in 2015 as valuable as any.With the series tied at 1- 1, the decider at Colombo started as poorly as possible for Team India. The visitors were reduced to 64/3 on a lively pitch when Rohit walked in at No. 5 to join Pujara, who opened the batting in his comeback to the side.The pair added a pivotal 55 runs off 134 deliveries to help India recover from dire straits and post 312 in their first innings. The total proved sufficient for India to take a match-winning first-innings lead of 111 runs and eventually win by 117 runs to take the series honors by a 2-1 margin.#3 169 vs South Africa @ Visakhapatnam, 2019Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma's best Test stand in terms of runs came in the home series opener against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in 2019. The hosts posted a formidable 502/7 declared in their first innings, only to watch the Proteas respond with 431 in their first essay.India lost opener Mayank Agarwal early in their second innings to be reduced to 21/1 with an overall lead of 92. However, Pujara and Rohit added a brilliant 169 for the second wicket to knock South Africa out of the contest.Rohit scored 127, while Pujara fell 19 runs short of a century as India set South Africa an improbable 395 for victory. The visitors folded without a fight for a mere 191 as India completed a 203-run win to take a 1-0 series lead.#2 82 vs England @ Leeds, 2021Batting in England against the red ball is arguably the staunchest challenge for subcontinent teams. However, Team India enjoyed incredible success in the 2021/22 UK tour, thanks to Rohit Sharma's remarkable batting displays at the top.However, after taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the hosts hit back in the third Test by bowling India out for an embarrassing 78 in the first innings. The home side further compounded India's woes by amassing 432 in response.Trailing by 354 runs, the visitors continued their freefall by losing opener KL Rahul early in the second innings. Yet, Rohit and Pujara were not ready to concede defeat, combining for 82 off 172 deliveries for the second wicket.Unfortunately, the duo could not kick on after their half-centuries, with Pujara falling nine runs short of a century, as India folded for 278 to suffer an innings and 76-run defeat.#1 153 vs England @ Oval, 2021Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma rode off the immense confidence they took from the above-mentioned Leeds Test in 2021 to the following game at the Oval. With the series tied at 1-1 after three Tests, India struggled once again with the bat, scoring only 191 in the first innings of the Oval encounter.However, they bounced back to some degree, bowling England out for 290 to trail by under 100 runs. Following an excellent 83-run opening partnership, Pujara joined a well-set Rohit.The duo added 153 for the second wicket to help India wrestle control of a game that looked lost after the first innings. Rohit scored a magnificent 127, while Pujara added 61, as India posted a massive 466 in their second innings.Chasing 368, England mustered only 210, resulting in a resounding 157-run win for Team India.