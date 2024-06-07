Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: How to purchase tickets?

The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024, a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), is set to commence on Friday, June 7, and the final scheduled for Sunday, June 16. This edition marks the inaugural season of the tournament. A total of 18 matches are set to be held in this season of the tournament at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Six teams will be competing in the tournament and they are Bastar Bisons, Raipur Rhinos, Bilaspur Bulls, Rajnandgaon Panthers, Raigarh Lions, and Surguja Tigers. Suresh Raina has been appointed the ambassador of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024.

Shashank Singh, the top run-scorer for the Punjab Kings in the recent IPL season, has been appointed as the captain of the Bilaspur Bulls for the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. Ajay Mandal, a cricketer from Chhattisgarh who played for the Chennai Super Kings, will be leading the Rajnandgaon Panthers in this tournament.

Amandeep Khare, who has prior experience playing for the Indian Under-19 team and currently leads Chhattisgarh's senior team, will serve as the captain of the Raipur Rhinos. Shashank Chandrakar has been appointed as the captain of the Bastar Bisons. Additionally, Shubham Agrawal and Ashutosh Singh hold the captaincy roles for the Raigarh Lions and Surguja Tigers, respectively.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The opening ceremony, scheduled for Friday, June 7, in Raipur at 5:00 pm IST, will feature performances by singer B Praak and rapper Ankit. Entry is free for the event, and cricket fans need to register on Ticketgenie to buy tickets. Registration is compulsory to enter the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Seating will be allotted on the basis of first come first serve in a few stands.

The tickets for every game of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 are available on Ticketgenie only. Much like the opening ceremony, the entry is free for all the matches. Fans just need to register on Ticketgenie to enter the stadium. Cricket fans can register themselves for the entirety of the tournament, including the final by going on the website.

