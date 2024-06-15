Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bastar Bisons, Match 15

The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League on June 15, Friday, witnessed a double-header game in the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The first game was played between Surguja Tigers and Raigarh Lions, where Surguja managed an easy win over the Lions by 65 runs.

Rajnandgaon Panthers locked horns in the second encounter with the Bastar Bisons, and the Panthers sealed the win by 14 runs. This was the final league match before the tournament moves on to the playoffs.

Bilaspur Bulls finished on top of the points table with 16 points in five games, and they managed a net run rate of +0.235. Raipur Rhinos took the second position with three wins from five games and a NRR of +0.715.

Trending

Rajnandgaon Panthers moved up to take the third spot after their win earlier and have an NRR of -0.378. Surguja Tigers took the fourth position with two wins from five games but a positive NRR of +0.591 helped them to qualify for the playoff race.

The two teams that are eliminated from the playoffs are Raigarh Lions and Bastar Bisons. Raigarh too finished on eight points, the same as Surguja Tigers but a negative NRR of -0.664, inferior to the Tigers, helped the latter enter the top four. Bastar Lions were placed last in the table with just one win in five games and an NRR of -0.665.

Ashutosh Singh helps Surguja Tigers qualify for the playoff race

Raigarh Lions won the toss and decided to bowl first, but this decision backfired as they not only lost but also missed out on the playoffs. Surguja Tigers showed their exceptional batting prowess with the openers building a 110-run partnership inside 10 overs putting them in the driver’s seat. The captain Ashutosh Singh led from the front with a fabulous knock of 101* facing 58 balls.

He also received support from his partner Sanidhya Hurkat, who scored 60 runs off 35 deliveries, which helped the Tigers reach to a total of 209 with the loss of six wickets. Praveen Yadav was the standout bowler for the Lions with figures 3/28.

In response, the Lions struggled as wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and the bowling trio of Snehil Chadda (3/19), Harsh Yadav (3/20), and Shubham Singh (2/21) sealed the game for the Surguja Tigers by 65 runs. Only three batters managed to cross the double-digit score and two of them smashed 50s.

In the last encounter of the league stage, Bilaspur Bulls won the toss and put the Rajnandgaon Panthers in to bat first. The Panthers struggled to score at the start of the innings, but the lower-order batters managed to help the team put up a big total of 192/7. Pawan Parnate played a sensible knock of 61 runs off 36 balls. Vijay Yadav emerged with figures of 3/44.

Bilaspur Bulls got off to a good start but failed to chase down the target with wickets falling and lost the game by 14 runs. They only managed to score 178 with all 10 wickets falling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback