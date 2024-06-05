Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Where to watch and live streaming details in India?

The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) is preparing to host the inaugural Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) T20 tournament. The tournament will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur from June 7 to 16.

The tournament has been endorsed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A total of six teams - Raigarh Lions, Raipur Rhinos, Rajnandgaon Panthers, Bilaspur Bulls, Surguja Tigers, and Bastar Bisons will compete for the first championship title.

Shashank Singh, who played for Punjab Kings in the IPL, has been appointed captain of the Bilaspur Bulls. Amandeep Khare, who previously participated in the U-19 World Cup and currently serves as the captain of the Chhattisgarh senior team, will lead the Raipur Rhinos. The tournament is scheduled to feature 18 matches.

Trending

The captains of the other teams are Shubham Agrawal for Raigarh Lions, all-rounder Ajay Mandal for Rajnandgaon Panthers, Ashutosh Singh for Surguja Tigers, and Shashank Chandrakar for Bastar Bisons. Suresh Raina has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the CCPL.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: When to watch?

The CCPL is scheduled to run from June 7 to 16. All the matches will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur.

Before the tournament gets underway, there will be an opening ceremony featuring singer B Praak. The ceremony will start at 5 pm IST. Entry is free, and cricket fans can register on Ticketgenie.

The CSCS will run the "Pakdo Catch, Jeeto Cash" contest during the tournament. Spectators at matches can win an INR 10,000 cash prize by catching a cricket ball hit into the stands.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Where to watch?

The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) 2024 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network from June 7 to 16. It will feature 10 days of cricket action at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Cricket fans can enjoy live matches, expert commentary, and exclusive content on their TV, mobile, or desktop, with free entry for all attendees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback