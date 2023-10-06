Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023, Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

Chhattisgarh Blue and Andhra will lock horns in the 14th match of Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on October 7, Saturday.

Chhattisgarh Blue is entering this encounter on the back of four consecutive wins over Chhattisgarh Red, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Jharkhand. They are currently on top of the points table and would be aiming to continue their winning momentum when they meet Andhra.

Blue’s skipper Amandeep Khare missed out on the game against Jharkhand due to undisclosed reasons. In his absence, Ajay Mandal perfectly led the side in all three aspects of the game.

Andhra, on the other hand, will be led by Ricky Bhui. They have won three games and lost just one encounter. They are at the second spot on the standings and would be determined to create a significant impact over Blues before moving to the business end of the tournament.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra Match Details:

Match: Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra, Match 14

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra Pitch Report:

Eight out of 12 matches resulted in chasing sides winning in this edition. The captain winning the toss would love to bowl first and chase down the target. The surface assists spinners and pacers equally. Batters need to toil hard to put runs on the board. Any score above 160 would be tough to chase down.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear with humidity levels touching 50 percent. Temperatures will hover beyond 35 degrees Celsius without any interruptions.

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra Probable XIs:

Chhattisgarh Blue

Eknath Kerkar (wk), Sanjeet Desai, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanidhya Hurkat, Gagandeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal (c), Vishwas Malik, Prashant Sai Painkra, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar

Andhra

Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Ricky Bhui (c, wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hemanth Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Harishankar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Kavuri Saiteja

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra Match Prediction:

Chhattisgarh Blue is entering this encounter without losing any game. Andhra, on the other hand, has lost just one contest. This is going to be an exciting one with Chhattisgarh Blue coming out on top as their players have a perfect understanding of their home conditions.

Andhra, led by Ricky Bhui, needs to toil hard in all three facets of the game to bag a win.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh Blue to win the match

Chhattisgarh Blue vs Andhra Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode