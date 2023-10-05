Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue, Match 12: Probable XI, Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

On Friday, October 6th, at 9:00 AM IST, Chhattisgarh Blue will face Jharkhand Blue in the Match 12 of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20I Invitation Cup, set to take place in Raipur.

Madhya Pradesh reversed their fortunes against Jharkhand with a convincing 47-run victory. They managed to compile a daunting total of 199/4 courtesy of Rishabh Chouhan's dazzling 72 from just 46 deliveries, providing them with sufficient cushion to cruise to victory. On the other hand, Jharkhand found it tough to get going and managed just 152/9, eventually losing the game.

Chhattisgarh Blue won their recent game against Kerala by nine wickets. Bowling first, they restricted the Kerala battles to a lowly 136 runs. Vishwas Malik picked up three wickets at an economy of 7 followed by Shashank Singh who picked up two at an economy of 5.67. The Blue batters then chased the target easily having more than three overs to spare.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue, Match 12

Date & Time: October 6th, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batter-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue Weather Forecast

On Thursday, the weather in the area will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 91°F (33°C). There is only a 10% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be around 65%, with a gentle breeze of 7 mph.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand Blue Team News

No major injury concerns

Jharkhand Probable Playing XI

Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare(c), Harpreet Singh. Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Vishwas Malik, Prashant Sai Painkra, Shubham Agarwal, Amitesh Pandey, Sourabh Majumdar.

Chhattisgarh Blue Team News

No major injury concerns

Chhattisgarh Blue Probable Playing XI

Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, Neel Sunny, Sachin Baby(c), Anuj Jotin, Akhil Scaria, Ajnas M, Saly V Samson, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, MS Sachin(wk), Midhun P K, Akhil MS.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh Blue is clearly the superior team right now in the top tournament sitting at the top of the table winning all their three games. Therefore, they are the favorites in the upcoming fixtures as well

Prediction: Chhattisgarh Blue is to win the game.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Blue Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode