Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, and Live Stream Details

The 4th T20 match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup is scheduled to take place between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Red on September 30. The game will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and will kick off at 1:15 PM IST.

Jharkhand were blown away on all fronts with the bat and ball in hand. Their brittle batting department could only scavenge 131 runs in the first inning.

Saurabh Tiwary (33 off 35) and Bhanu Anand (35 off 22) were the leading run scorers for Jharkhand in the last game. The team was destined for a big score, but a regular fall of wickets, including shocking run-out dismissals, restricted them to a below-par score of 131.

In reply, the Jharkhand bowlers had no impetus barring Vikas Kumar and Rahul Shukla, who were economical and shared three wickets between them. The rest of the bowling department lacked penetration, which allowed Kerela to run away with the game.

Chhattisgarh Red would be disappointed with their bowling effort. Despite posting a daunting target of 178, the Red suffered a shocking defeat by a margin of 7 wickets.

Chhattisgarh Red posted a strong total of 177/6 on the back of some brilliant batting performances by Shahank Chandrakar and Anuj Tiwary, who managed to notch up half-century scores.

However, their bowling completely fell apart during the second inning as Aswin Hebbar and Shaik Rasheed’s brutal onslaught floored Chattisgarh Red completely. Ashwin’s mid-boggling century helped Andhra set the tone for a crushing victory against the Reds.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red Match Details:

Match: Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red, Match 4

Date and Time: September 30, Saturday, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red Pitch Report

The deck at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is generally flat and is ideal for run-scoring once the batters have enough time.

The pitch offers consistent bounce and carry, which allows batters to freely score around the park. As the match goes on, the pitch has the tendency to assist the spinners, who can potentially extract a reasonable turn and bounce.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red Weather Report

The weather on Saturday will be fairly warm, with temperatures varying between 32 and 24 °C.

Besides, there will be a light breeze of 2 km/hr. Moreover, the humidity rate is expected to remain in excess of the 80% mark, with a slim 20% probability of a shower.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red Predicted Xl

Jharkhand

Probable Xl

Arnay Singha, Mohit Singh, Rishikesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shekhar, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Anurag Sanjay, Atul Singh, Kumar Suraj, Yuvraj Kumar, Bhanu Anand (wk)

Chhattisgarh Red

Probable Xl

Amandeek Khare, Ashish Chouhan, Rishab Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Jivesh Butte, Shaban Khan, Satyavikas Sharma (wk), Aishwarya Mourya, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Tiwari

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red Prediction

Both teams are currently winless in the tournament and are desperate to get off the mark with a win. It will require some action by both teams to turn things around.

However, with home advantage on their side, Chhattisgarh Red may just edge past Jharkhand in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh Red to win the match.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Red Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode website & app