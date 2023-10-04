On Thursday, October 3, at 9:00 AM IST, the 10th match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20I Invitation Cup, between Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, will take place in Raipur.

Madhya Pradesh lost their first game against Chhattisgarh Blue by a margin of 9 wickets. Batting first, they could make only 124 runs at the end of the first innings. Chhattisgarh Blue batters chased it down with ease, losing only one wicket within 14 overs of the game.

Jharkhand is coming off a win against Andhra in their last game by a margin of five wickets. At first, the Jharkhand bowlers restricted the Andhra batters to 168 runs. Jharkhand batters then chased down the target with ease, with one over to spare. Mohit Kumar remained unbeaten at 54 runs off 44 balls at a strike rate of 122.73.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Match 10

Date & Time: October 5th, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur often offers a batsman-friendly pitch with good bounce and pace. As the game progresses, spinners can find assistance due to pitch deterioration, making it a balanced venue for both batting and bowling.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand Weather Forecast

On Thursday, the weather in the area will be partly cloudy, with a high temperature of 91°F (33°C). There is only a 10 percent chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be around 65 percent, with a gentle breeze of 7 mph.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand Probable Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns

Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri, Shubham Sharma, Anand Bais, Parth Sahani, Saransh Jain, Arshad Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Rahul Batham, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Jharkhand Team News

No major injury concerns

Jharkhand Probable Playing XI

Saurabh Tiwary, Nazim Siddiqui, Vikash Vishal, Mohit Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Ravi Yadav-II, Bhanu Anand, Vikas Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Saurabh Shekhar, Rahul Shukla.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

It’s an easy bet on Jharkhand to win the upcoming game as Madhya Pradesh is coming off a humiliating loss in their recent game, and Jharkhand does look a better team compared to them as of now.

Prediction: Jharkhand is to win the game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode