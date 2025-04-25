Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025 is set to take place from April 26 to May 5. RDCA Ground in Raipur and SEC-10 Ground BSP in Bhilai, will host the competition.

10 teams have been divided equally into two groups. Raipur, Plate Combined, Bhilai, Durg and Bilaspur Blue form the first group, while Bilaspur, Mahasamund, BSP, J Champa and Raipur Blue are part of the second group.

The single round-robin format will be followed in the tournament, with each team playing the other four teams in their group once each. The top two teams from each group will then contest in the semi-final, followed by the final on May 7.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 26

Match 1 - Raipur vs. Plate Combined, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 2 - Bhilai vs. Durg, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am

Sunday, April 27

Match 3 - Plate Combined vs. Durg, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 4 - Raipur vs. Bilaspur Blue, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am

Monday, April 28

Match 5 - Plate Combined vs. Bhilai, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 6 - Durg vs. Bilaspur Blue, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am

Tuesday, April 29

Match 7 - Plate Combined vs. Bilaspur Blue, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 8 - Bhilai vs. Raipur, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am

Wednesday, April 30

Match 9 - Bhilai vs. Bilaspur Blue, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 10 - Durg vs. Raipur, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am

Thursday, May 1

Match 11 - Bilaspur vs. Mahasamund, RDCA Raipur, 07.45am

Match 12 - BSP vs. Raipur Blue, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am

Friday, May 2

Match 13 - Bilaspur vs. J Champa, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 14 - BSP vs. Mahasamund, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am

Saturday, May 3

Match 15 - Raipur Blue vs. Mahasamund, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 16 - BSP vs. J Champa, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am

Sunday, May 4

Match 17 - J Champa vs. Mahasamund, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 18 - Raipur Blue vs. Bilaspur, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am

Monday, May 5

Match 19 - Bilaspur vs. BSP, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am

Match 20 - Raipur Blue vs. J Champa, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am

Tuesday, May 6

Semi-final 1 - TBC vs. TBC, TBC

Semi-final 2 - TBC vs. TBC, TBC

Wednesday, May 7

Final - TBC vs. TBC, TBC

Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested viewers can buy the match or the tournament to get a glimpse of the live action.

Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Raipur

A Chauhan, P Yadav, S Hurkat, S Patel, A Pandey, H Kumar, P Shukla, S Sharda, U Tiwari, I Coster, K Gandhi, P Ashutosh, A Thakur, A Pandey, A Chouhan, S Mahurkar.

Plate Combined

A Sinha, A Singh, R Naik, R Taank, S Dubey, A Kunwar, A Dwivedi, G Mishra, Y Thakur, H Sahu, K Chopra, R Pradhan, A Yadav, H Yadav, S Tiwari, S Agarwal, S Majumdar.

Bhilai

A Gupta, A Rao, D Bhupal, H Sharma, N D'Silva, B Verma, S Dewal, A Singh, A Singh, C Vishwakarma, G Singh, M Benny Samuel, D Bhargav, V Vallbher, M Verma, V Vashant Rao, V Vanchar, A Mishra, C Sahu, D Tamrakar, K Lahane, N Pathania, D Dharti, S Shariff, B Singh, S Singh, Y Rajput.

Durg

A Shrivaats, A Soni, L Dhoke, R Yadav, S Solanki, A Singh, A Sahu, J Verma, R. Shukla, Z Yadav, V Yadav, A Verma, A Gaikari, A Singh, A Madhawi, A Pandey, C Sonkar, J Chouhan, L Singh, N Sharma, D Gajpal, S Singh, T Sahu.

Rest of the teams are yet to announce their respective squads.

