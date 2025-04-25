Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025 is set to take place from April 26 to May 5. RDCA Ground in Raipur and SEC-10 Ground BSP in Bhilai, will host the competition.
10 teams have been divided equally into two groups. Raipur, Plate Combined, Bhilai, Durg and Bilaspur Blue form the first group, while Bilaspur, Mahasamund, BSP, J Champa and Raipur Blue are part of the second group.
The single round-robin format will be followed in the tournament, with each team playing the other four teams in their group once each. The top two teams from each group will then contest in the semi-final, followed by the final on May 7.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.
Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Saturday, April 26
Match 1 - Raipur vs. Plate Combined, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 2 - Bhilai vs. Durg, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am
Sunday, April 27
Match 3 - Plate Combined vs. Durg, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 4 - Raipur vs. Bilaspur Blue, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am
Monday, April 28
Match 5 - Plate Combined vs. Bhilai, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 6 - Durg vs. Bilaspur Blue, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am
Tuesday, April 29
Match 7 - Plate Combined vs. Bilaspur Blue, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 8 - Bhilai vs. Raipur, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am
Wednesday, April 30
Match 9 - Bhilai vs. Bilaspur Blue, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 10 - Durg vs. Raipur, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am
Thursday, May 1
Match 11 - Bilaspur vs. Mahasamund, RDCA Raipur, 07.45am
Match 12 - BSP vs. Raipur Blue, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai, 8.15am
Friday, May 2
Match 13 - Bilaspur vs. J Champa, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 14 - BSP vs. Mahasamund, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am
Saturday, May 3
Match 15 - Raipur Blue vs. Mahasamund, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 16 - BSP vs. J Champa, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am
Sunday, May 4
Match 17 - J Champa vs. Mahasamund, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 18 - Raipur Blue vs. Bilaspur, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am
Monday, May 5
Match 19 - Bilaspur vs. BSP, RDCA Raipur, 7.45am
Match 20 - Raipur Blue vs. J Champa, SEC-10 Ground BSP, Bhilai. 8.15am
Tuesday, May 6
Semi-final 1 - TBC vs. TBC, TBC
Semi-final 2 - TBC vs. TBC, TBC
Wednesday, May 7
Final - TBC vs. TBC, TBC
Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested viewers can buy the match or the tournament to get a glimpse of the live action.
Chhattisgarh Senior Elite Group T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads
Raipur
A Chauhan, P Yadav, S Hurkat, S Patel, A Pandey, H Kumar, P Shukla, S Sharda, U Tiwari, I Coster, K Gandhi, P Ashutosh, A Thakur, A Pandey, A Chouhan, S Mahurkar.
Plate Combined
A Sinha, A Singh, R Naik, R Taank, S Dubey, A Kunwar, A Dwivedi, G Mishra, Y Thakur, H Sahu, K Chopra, R Pradhan, A Yadav, H Yadav, S Tiwari, S Agarwal, S Majumdar.
Bhilai
A Gupta, A Rao, D Bhupal, H Sharma, N D'Silva, B Verma, S Dewal, A Singh, A Singh, C Vishwakarma, G Singh, M Benny Samuel, D Bhargav, V Vallbher, M Verma, V Vashant Rao, V Vanchar, A Mishra, C Sahu, D Tamrakar, K Lahane, N Pathania, D Dharti, S Shariff, B Singh, S Singh, Y Rajput.
Durg
A Shrivaats, A Soni, L Dhoke, R Yadav, S Solanki, A Singh, A Sahu, J Verma, R. Shukla, Z Yadav, V Yadav, A Verma, A Gaikari, A Singh, A Madhawi, A Pandey, C Sonkar, J Chouhan, L Singh, N Sharma, D Gajpal, S Singh, T Sahu.
Rest of the teams are yet to announce their respective squads.
