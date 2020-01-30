Chris Gayle set to feature in Nepal's T20 league

Chris Gayle in action in the GT20 Canada

The fourth edition of the Everest Premier League (EPL4) is set to get a major boost as T20 superstar and West Indies legend Chris Gayle has announced his arrival to this year's edition of the tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin on 29th February with the finals on 14th March.

Gayle who will be playing for Pokhara Rhinos in the tournament took to Twitter to announce his excitement. "I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League". He went on to urge his fans to extend their support for his team as he went on to say, "Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta".

Gayle, who had expressed his unavailability to the selectors for the series against India earlier this year in India, has been part in the Mzansi Super League, GT20 Canada, and the Bangladesh Premier League since the World Cup. Gayle, who came back after recovering from a hamstring injury in the second half of the Bangladesh Premier League, scored 144 runs in four games and looked at his vintage best.

Chris Gayle had earlier revealed in a press event that he will continue playing T20 cricket for some more years.