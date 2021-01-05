Chris Gayle, Steyn, Rashid Khan feature in star-studded PSL Platinum roster

Universe Boss Chris Gayle has earned a place in the Platinum Roster for the upcoming Pakistan Super League. The star-studded list also features South African speedster Dale Steyn and ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade Rashid Khan.

The PSL 2021 Draft will take place on Sunday (January 10) in Lahore. Ahead of the event, the organizers released the Platinum Roster for PSL 2021 on Twitter. Here is the full list of international stars who received a spot in the top-tier category.

PSL 2021 Draft Platinum Category (Foreign Players): Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, DJ Bravo, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram, Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Thisara Perera, Chris Lynn, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

The organizers have allowed the six franchises to retain a maximum of eight players before the PSL 2021 Draft. The previous edition of the Pakistan Super League culminated in November 2020. The Karachi Kings won the championship with a 5-wicket win against the Lahore Qalandars in the summit clash.

Chris Gayle had recently rejected rumors of retirement

Chris Gayle has tormented the bowlers in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle made his international debut for the West Indies cricket team back in 1999. The 41-year-old from Jamaica has established himself as the 'boss' of T20 cricket by aggregating 13,584 runs in the game's shortest format. Gayle had recently trashed rumors of his retirement, saying he was looking forward to the two upcoming ICC T20 World Cup events.

PSL Director Commercial Babar Hamid was delighted with the list of international names in the 2021 Draft. He said:

"We are delighted to release a star-studded list of players in the Platinum category even though we are dealing with an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 and player availabilities are also hampered by a packed FTP calendar. The quality of players on the list is a further testament of the credibility and integrity of the league as it continues to attract the best T20 talent from around the world."