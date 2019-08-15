Chris Gayle: The enigmatic trend-setter

Gokul Nair FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 44 // 15 Aug 2019, 21:54 IST

Chris Gayle has a career spanning for 20 years for the West Indies

A gentle giant looking at the twilight of his career, Chris Gayle has contributed to the game beyond the bounds of the cricket ground.

Hailing from the Caribbean, it was destined that the flamboyance was not to be hidden, but to be shown. Possessing a specialty in thrashing the ball all over the park, Gayle has used it to his advantage by siding towards the shortest format of the game.

With "The V" straight down the park being his favorite region, hundreds of deliveries have sailed over that region with a bewildered image of the bowler along with a pinch of awe being shown, while the calm demeanor of the tall left-hander on the other end provided ample contrast.

Despite Matthew Hayden setting the trend of a typical aggressive opening batsman, Chris Gayle took it to the next level, a level which no one deemed as possible. The powerhouse batsman set the trend of fearless batting amongst his peers and can be recognized as the batsman who paved the way for his fellow compatriots with regards to T20 International cricket.

While the talks of Chris Gayle's prowess lies within the range of the limited-overs format, the southpaw was actually looked over in tests. Bejeweled with a crowning knock of 333, Gayle's contribution to tests is significant, considering that it was a period where West Indies found it hard to find openers.

With the amount of charisma he possessed, the path to controversies was imminent. His tussles with the board and off the field have been very well-documented. Despite the lifestyle and countless issues, there was one thing that never deteriorated: his love for the game.

Even now, The Universe Boss is doing what he does best at the moment - hitting sixes and playing cat and mouse with the fans over his career in what seems to be a final move before checkmate. With cricket ushering into a new era, the odds are slim that we would be blessed to see someone of his caliber again.