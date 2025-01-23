Coastal Big Bash League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Coastal Big Bash League (CBL) 2025, approved by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, marks Mangalore's inaugural T20 tournament. Scheduled to run from January 25 to February 1, the tournament will feature 18 matches played over eight days at the Sahyadri College Ground in Adyar, Mangalore.

Six teams will participate in a single round-robin format. The teams were formed following an auction held on January 8, where several players garnered significant bids. Among the top acquisitions were Shreesha S Achar, who Mathsyaraj Trescon Malpe bought for ₹1.4 lakh, Nathan Dmello, who joined Team Bava for ₹1.2 lakh, and Rohan R Revankar, who Karavali Tigers purchased for ₹1.1 lakh.

The tournament will also feature eight icon players who have participated in Karnataka's domestic cricket scene. Notable players include Shubang Hegde, KC Cariappa, Nihal Ullal, Karthik CA, and others, adding depth and experience to the competition.

To further enhance the tournament's appeal and foster young talent, a key rule stipulates that each team must include one Under-19 player and two Under-23 players in their playing XI. This initiative underscores the CBL’s commitment to developing the next generation of cricketers while offering an exciting platform for emerging and established players alike.

CBL 2025 promises to be a thrilling addition to the cricketing calendar, providing Mangalore with its first-ever T20 league and contributing to the growth of regional cricket in Karnataka.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Coastal Big Bash League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, January 25

Match 1 - Lions vs Redhawks, 5:30 PM

Sunday, January 26

Match 2 - Tigers vs Team Bava, 9:30 AM

Match 3 - Malpe vs Ullal, 1:30 PM

Monday, January 27

Match 4 - Lions vs Tigers, 9:30 AM

Match 5 - Redhawks vs Malpe, 1:30 PM

Match 6 - Team Bava vs Ullal, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, January 28

Match 7 - Redhawks vs Ullal, 9:30 AM

Match 8 - Lions vs Team Bava, 1:30 PM

Match 9 - Tigers vs Malpe, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, January 29

Match 10 - Redhawks vs Team Bava, 9:30 AM

Match 11 - Lions vs Malpe, 1:30 PM

Match 12 - Tigers vs Ullal, 5:30 PM

Thursday, January 30

Match 13 - Team Bava vs Malpe, 9:30 AM

Match 14 - Redhawks vs Tigers, 1:30 PM

Match 15 - Lions vs Ullal, 5:30 PM

Friday, January 31

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 1

Finals - TBC vs TBC, 6:30 PM

Coastal Big Bash League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Coastal Big Bash League via the FanCode app and website.

Coastal Big Bash League 2025: Full Squads

Mangalore Lions

Nihal Ullal, Anand D, Kumar L R, Sooraj S A, Akshay Ajay Kamath, Nischith N Rao, Deepak Devadiga, Manoj M, Rohit Vinayak, Adith M, Aryan, Rahul A S, Bhargav S, M N Vikas, Ismail Mohtesha, Tushar Mandanr

Kulai Red Hawks

KC Cariappa, Naveen M G, Karthik S U, Zahan P C, K S Devaiah, Nikhil Aithal, Nischith N Pai, Swastik Sundara M, Pavan J Gokhale, Gaurav Appanna, Mohith M, Shrajan P Amin, Prasanna Kumar, Pranav Raj, Lokesh I, Dhruvinraj Shetty

Karavali Tigers

Shubang Hegde, Chethan L R, Sharath B R, Amrith Praveen, Gagan Rao S, Rohan R Revankar, Pratham Rajesh, Abhilash Shetty, Nehal Daniel D’Souza, Pravesh K M, Vikram P S, Amogh Shivkumar, Hriddhiman Basu, Sharath Poojary, Aadvik, Charan Raj

Team Bava

Karthik C A, Lochan, Lavish Kaushal, Rane Karumbaiah, Manish B Pradeep, Rahul J Shetty, Nihansh Narend, Bhuvan Bhat, Nathan D’Mello, Shaun Noronha, Ankith V Poojary, Rhean Alaric P E, Rithin Cristy, Mashooq, Ajith, Shetty Nithin Vij

United Ullal

Nishith Raj, Lankesh K S, Darshan M B, Sacheth Kumar, Shabarisha, Sreevathsa R Acharya, Hrishit Shetty, Ashwij Hegde, Vinayak Holla, Nikhil Bareth, Adithya Rai, Rushi B Shetty, Adhoksh Hegde, Suren M U, Rishabh, Viral Kishore Kotian

Mathsyaraj Trescon Malpe

Bharath Dhuri, Rakshith Shivkumar, Aditya Somanna, Sachin V Bhat, Lal Sachin, Bharat Kota, Imran Nazeer, Advith Shetty, Shreesha S Acharya, Supreeth Kumar, Nayan C H, Tejas R Naik, Somanath Shetty, Abhijit Kotian, Puneeth, Sachin Kumar

