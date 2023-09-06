Combined Pakistan-Bangladesh XI from their Asia Cup 2023 ft. Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan

The opening clash of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours will see Pakistan and Bangladesh squaring off at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium this Wednesday, September 6. The hosts have been in excellent form so far in the tournament after beating Nepal and then dominating their match against India.

Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan, while Bangladesh will come into the match led by Shakib Al Hasan.

Here we take a pick a combined Pakistan-Bangladesh XI from their Asia Cup 2023:

Top Order

Babar-Imam will be key in the top order

Imam-ul-Haq

Imam was unlucky to be run out in their match against Nepal. He, along with Babar, has been among Pakistan’s best batters in ODIs for a while now and will be expected to stand tall and make his presence felt in this match against Bangladesh.

He averages 91 against Bangladesh and will be a key player for the hosts.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

The strategic move to use Mehidy Hasan Miraz as an opener in the must-win encounter against Afghanistan proved to be a smart choice for Bangladesh, as the all-rounder notched up his second ODI century on Sunday, September 3.

Mehidy was looked assured during his stay to bring up his second ODI ton and took his side to an impressive total against Afghanistan.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam showcased his class with an emphatic ton against Nepal in the first match of the tournament. The captain walked in when his side had lost two wickets for 25 runs and resurrected the innings with an assured ton which was his 19th in ODIs.

Middle Order

Iftikhar was sensational against Bangladesh

Mohammad Rizwan

In the first match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Mohammad Rizwan found himself dismissed in a rather unusual manner. He was involved in a promising fourth-wicket partnership with Babar Azam when a lapse in their running ultimately led to his unfortunate run-out for 44. He will be key to their chances in this crucial match against Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim has generally come in the backend and has tried to accelerate the scoring. With his experience and pedigree, he can be a good weapon for Bangladesh to have against the potent Pakistan bowling attack. So far, he has scores of 13 and 25 in the two matches and is certainly due for a big score.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed the fourth fastest century in Asia Cup history as he powered Pakistan to a total of 342 for 6 against Nepal in the opening match. He was involved in a 214-run match-winning stand with Babar Azam.

All-rounders

Shakib will add balance to Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh captain could score just five runs in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka but then made a grand comeback when he smacked 32 off 18 deliveries in their last game against Afghanistan. With his experience, he will be needed to step up and get the job done against Pakistan – not only with the bat but also with the ball.

Shadab Khan

Shadab broke the back of Nepal with a four-wicket haul in their first match. He was unable to make an impression against India with the ball but will be a threat against Bangladesh. He will also be expected to play the role of a finisher lower down the order.

Bowlers

Shaheen was excellent against India

Shoriful Islam

Shoriful Islam has been a great addition to Bangladesh's side. In 19 ODIs, he has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 24.93. He picked up three wickets against Afghanistan and can be quite a handful against Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen was perfect against India in his opening spell and if hits his stride, he can be more than a handful against the Bangladesh top order. He has picked up six wickets so far in two matches and will lead Pakistan’s attack.

Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh’s leader with the new ball and coming into this match, he has picked up five wickets. With his pace and movement, he can trouble the Pakistan top order. He also has the variations to keep them honest towards the backend of the innings.