Commentator makes a controversial comment during Ranji Trophy match; says every Indian must know Hindi

Picture source: The Indian Express

A Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Baroda on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore grabbed headlines after an on-air commentator said that ‘every Indian should know Hindi as it is our mother tongue.’

The incident took place when the visitors were into the seventh over of their second innings. The commentator said: ‘I liked the fact that Sunil Gavaskar is commentating in Hindi and is giving his valuable in the same language. I also loved it that he called the dot ball as a ‘bindi’ ball.”

The other commentator Sushil Doshi responded: “Every Indian must know Hindi. This is our mother tongue. There is no bigger language than this.”

“In fact, I look at those people with a lot of anger who say that we are cricketers still we should talk in Hindi? You are staying in India then you will obviously speak its mother tongue,” he said.

People on social media were not pleased with the comments, with several questioning why not knowing Hindi should be a matter of shame.

As per the language census 2011, less than 50% Indians speak Hindi, which also includes many other languages like Bhojpuri and Sanskrit. The rest of the population is more fluent in English.

Here is how twitter reacted to the comment

Did this lunatic commentator just say “Every Indian should know Hindi” ? What on earth do you think you’re ⁦@BCCI⁩ ? Stop imposing Hindi and disseminating wrong messages. Kindly atone. Every Indian need not know Hindi #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD pic.twitter.com/thS57yyWJx — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) February 13, 2020

Hindi is our rashtrabasha and Humara mathrubhasha??!! Really 😳 .. using sport as a tool to impose language.. what’s happening @BCCI ? #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/gAJ2jpkgMK — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) February 13, 2020

Hey you idiots what the hell you're blabbering in the commentary box, India is not equal to Hindi,have some commonsense while speaking,Hindi is not Rashtrabhasha,@BCCI should sack these clowms from the commentary panel,it's an insult to non hindi speakers#stopHindiImposition https://t.co/YUq56zoMJH — Prashanth (@prashanthhr01) February 13, 2020

If anyone needs a fresh example of the Hindi entitlement,here it is. How confidently the duffer commentator of @StarSportsIndia says that Hindi is the mother tongue of all Indians is revealing of the supremacist attitude Hindi develops in a North indian https://t.co/suUQUnsdfg — ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ ಜಿ.ಜೆ | Abhishek GJ (@gj_abhishek) February 13, 2020

These idiots doesn't know the meaning of mother tongue or National language. @BCCI @BCCIdomestic please hire a educated commentators or Atleast those got decent IQ.



They should be talking about cricket. Not outside there domain.#stopHindiImposition@RanjiKarnataka https://t.co/Ff44pz7hkv — ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ#StophindiImposition (@Tejaswi_Kannada) February 13, 2020

#NoToHindi#stopHindiImposition

Who was that lunatic who said every Indian should know Hindi? https://t.co/3ohp45dHWu — Suresh N (@pinky12j) February 13, 2020

Technically, will it not be considered as a Racist Comment'ary'? https://t.co/oy7kXBBl28 — NNK (@meetnnk) February 13, 2020