Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier 2022 Match 1, Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers kick off on January 18 in Kuala Lumpur. The opening game of the competition sees Malaysia Women take on Bangladesh Women. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this exciting contest.

Malaysia Women faced Sri Lanka Women in a warm-up fixture. They suffered a heavy loss. Batting first, the Lankan Women posted 166 on the board, losing seven wickets.

The Malaysian batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 82 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 84 runs. They lost seven wickets in the process.

They will be hoping to turn the tables around in their opening game of the competition.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, defeated Scotland Women in their warm-up game. It was a close-fought contest and Bangladesh Women held their nerves to win the game.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh posted 148 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up as they restricted the Scottish side to 136, winning the game by 12 runs.

They will be eager to keep performing in the same way from the start of the qualifiers.

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 1, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kinrara Academy Oval is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur are expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Tuesday and we might witness interruptions during the course of the match.

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Malaysia Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Lankan side posted 166 on the board. Mas Elysa top-scored with 32 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them scoring only 82 runs in their 20 overs.

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Jamahidaya Intan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Won Nor Zulaika, Aisya Eleesa

Bangladesh Women

The top-order batters contributed in their warm-up fixture against Scotland as they scored 148 in their 20 overs. Rumana Ahmed picked up three wickets with the ball as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

The qualifiers for the Commonwealth games kick off in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysia Women locking horns against Bangladesh Women. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracking contest on Tuesday.

Bangladesh have a good balance to their side and expect them to kick start the competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter.

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women live telecast details and channel list

All the matches of the qualifiers will be live streamed on ICC.tv. It requires a paid subscription. Fans in India won't be able to watch it as the matches won't be streamed in India.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

