Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier 2022 Match 2, Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Scotland Women will square off against Sri Lanka Women in the second game of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this contest.

Scotland Women suffered a loss against Bangladesh Women in their warm-up game. It was a close-fought contest but they failed to get on the winning side.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Bangladesh Women to 148. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they only managed to score 136, falling short by 12 runs.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, defeated Malaysia Women in their warm-up fixture. It was a comprehensive victory for them.

Batting first, the Lankan batters stepped up as they posted 166 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to restrict the Malaysian Women on 82, winning the game by 84 runs.

They will be looking to repeat their performance in their first game of the qualifiers.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 2, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, 10:45 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kinrara Academy Oval is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Scotland Women

Katherine Fraser picked up two wickets as they restricted Bangladesh Women to 148. Skipper Kathryn Bryce scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Charis Scott, Priyanaz Chatterji, Hannah Rainey

Sri Lanka Women

Good contributions from top-order batters helped them post 166 on the board against Malaysia Women. Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the target successfully.

Probable XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tharika Sewwandi

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Scotland Women lost their warm-up fixture to Bangladesh whereas the Lankan side defeated Malaysia comprehensively in their warm-up game. Both sides will be looking to kick start the competition on a winning note.

Sri Lanka look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women live telecast details and channel list

All the matches of the qualifiers will be live streamed on ICC.tv. It requires a paid subscription. Fans in India won't be able to watch it as the matches won't be streamed in India.

