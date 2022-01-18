Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 3, Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Kenya Women lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the 3rd match of the Commonwealth Games Women's (CWG) Cricket Qualifiers 2022. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this fixture.

Kenya Women will be keen to make the most of the opportunity to play against top teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who have played in the World Cup.

Kenya Women have come to this tournament on the back of winning the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. They will be eager to make an impact against their much-fancied opponents.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, started the competition with a thumping win over Malaysia Women. Bowling first, they put up a brilliant effort to restrict Malaysia Women to just 49/9 from their 20 overs.

Bangladesh Women batters then made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in just eight overs with as many wickets to spare as well. They will be pleased with their all-round performance and will look to extend their winning run.

Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 3, CWG Cricket Qualifiers 2022

Date and Time: January 19th, 2022, Wednesday, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The wicket is known to favor both batters and bowlers. However, the slowness of the surface will help the bowlers.

Batting in the first innings will be challenging and the batters need to get themselves set before playing their shots. The team that wins the toss should look to bowl first and chase the target down.

Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur are expected to range between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche will lead Kenya Women in CWG Qualifiers. She will want to lead from the front against some strong teams in the tournament. The likes of Veronica Abuga and Sarah Wetoto will also be some of the key players in their line-up to watch out for.

Probable XI: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sharon Juma, Sarah Wetoto, Mercyline Ochieng, Flavia Odhiambo, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira.

Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women put up a fine all-round display against Malaysia Women. Suraiya Azmin and Rumana Ahmed were the picks of the bowlers with two wickets apiece. Shamima Sultana top-scored for them with an unbeaten 28 in the short chase.

Probable XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun.

Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Kenya Women will be playing their first game of the competition in this clash. Bangladesh Women started with a thumping win over Malaysia Women and will be confident coming into this match.

Needless to say, it will be a challenging task for Kenya Women. Bangladesh Women have momentum on their side and are expected to add another win to their tally against Kenya Women.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this clash

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

