Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 7, Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Malaysia Women lock horns with Sri Lanka Women in the sixth match of the Commonwealth Games Women's (CWG) Cricket Qualifiers 2022. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this fixture.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, have been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having won both their games, the Islanders are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Sri Lanka's net run rate of 5.186 is the best among the participating teams.

They will go into the next game on the back of a thumping 109-run win over Scotland on Tuesday. To start with, skipper Athapaththu's 45-ball 86 propelled them to 182 for four in 20 overs. Thereafter, the Lankans bowled their opponents out for 73 in 12.1 overs.

Malaysia, led by Winifred Duraisingam, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the tournament. Having lost both their games, they are placed fourth in the table with a poor net run rate of -3.029.

Malaysia lost to Bangladesh by eight wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, Malaysia could only manage to score 49 for nine in their 20 overs, with just two of their batters getting into double digits. Bangladesh took only eight overs to track the target down. Nur Arianna Natsya picked up two wickets for Malaysia.

Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 7, CWG Cricket Qualifiers 2022

Date and Time: January 22nd, 2022, Saturday, 10:45 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The track at the venue has been a decent one for batting thus far. But the bowlers haven't returned empty-handed either. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for both sides.

Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions for the encounter will be clear and the sun is expected to be out throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Malaysia Women

Probable XI: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada.

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kavisha Dilhari

Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have so far been the standout team in the tournament. They are expected to win their third match in a row.

Malaysia need to put their best foot forward to even compete in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this clash.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Malaysia beat Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes so far