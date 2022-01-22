Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 8, Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh Women will take on Scotland Women in Match 8 of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifiers 2022. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this contest.

Bangladesh are on a roll in the competition. They have played two games so far and won both. They defeated Kenya Women comprehensively in their last game. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh posted 125 on the board, losing six wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked Kenya over for just 45, winning the game by 80 runs. They will be eager to keep performing in the same way in their upcoming fixtures.

Scotland, on the other hand, lost their first game but have turned the tables around as they have won their next two games. They beat Kenya in a close-fought contest in their last game. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of eight overs per side.

The Scottish side scored 70 in their eight overs after being put in to bat. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as they restricted Kenya to 54, winning the game by 16 runs. They will be hoping to put in a similar performance in their next game against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Scotland, Match 8, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers.

Date and Time: January 23rd 2022, Sunday, 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kinrara Academy Oval is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings while bowlers will have to work hard for their wickets. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Sunday and we might witness interruptions during the course of the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Contributions from Salma Khatun (33*) and Ritu Moni (39*) lower down the order helped them put up a total of 125 on the board against Kenya. Nahida Akter picked up a fifer as they bowled Kenya out on 45, winning the game by 80 runs.

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Suraiya Azmin.

Scotland Women

In a rain-curtailed fixture, Kathryn Bryce scored 27 as Scotland scored 70 in their eight overs against Kenya. Katherine Fraser picked up two wickets as they restricted the Kenyans to 54, winning the game by 16 runs.

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Abbi Aitken Drummond, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Ailsa Lister, Charis Scott, Rachel Slater, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures and will look to carry the winning momentum forward in this game. Bangladesh and Scotland have also found the right balance within their sides so far and it will be a cracking contest on Sunday.

Bangladesh look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter.

