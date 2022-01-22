Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 9, Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Malaysia Women will square off against Kenya Women in the ninth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifiers 2022. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this encounter.

Malaysia Women suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka Women in their last fixture. After electing to bowl first, the Malaysian Women struggled to pick up wickets as the Lankans posted 175 on the board.

The batters then failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 82 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets.

Kenya Women, meanwhile, went down to Scotland in their previous fixture. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of eight overs per side.

Bowling first, the Kenya Women restricted the Scottish Women to 70. The batters tried hard but failed to keep up with the required run rate as they fell short by 16 runs.

The Kenyans will be looking to bounce back against the Malaysia Women in their upcoming clash.

Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women Match Details:

Match: Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women, Match 9, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers

Date and Time: January 23rd 2022, Sunday, 10:45 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kinrara Academy Oval is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will play a major role as the surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses.

Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur are likely to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Sunday and we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women Probable XIs

Malaysia Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets against the Lankan side and need to step up in their next match. Skipper Winifred Duraisingam top-scored with 42 but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 82 in their 20 overs.

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Wan Nor Zulaika, Dhanusri Muhunan, Sasha Azmi, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada

Kenya Women

In a rain-curtailed fixture, they restricted the Scottish Women to 70 in their eight overs. Sarah Wetoto top-scored with 24 off just 16 balls but failed to chase down the total as other batters couldn't contribute much.

Probable XI

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma (wk), Mercyline Ochieng, Lavendah Idambo, Esther Wachira, Jane Otieno, Mary Mwangi, Flavia Odhiambo

Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling in the competition. Both Malaysia and Kenya are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures and need to be on their toes in their upcoming face-off.

Malaysia look strong on paper as compared to Kenya and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Malaysia Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

