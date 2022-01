Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The International Cricket Council (ICC), in November 2020, announced the qualification procedure for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. Hosts England qualified directly for the tournament. Six of the highest-ranked teams, as of April 1 2021 made it to the grand event.

The eighth team in the CWG will be selected from the Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier, starting January 18. The table topper of the tournament will get a spot in the main tournament.

A total of five teams will participate in the qualifiers, namely Malaysia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Scotland and Sri Lanka. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur to host all games of the competition.

Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

January 18, Tuesday

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 7:00 AM.

Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women, 10:45 AM.

January 19, Wednesday

Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women, 7:00 AM.

Scotland Women vs Malaysia Women, 10:45 AM.

January 20, Thursday

Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 7:00 AM.

January 22, Saturday

Kenya Women vs Scotland Women, 7:00 AM.

Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 10:45 AM.

January 23, Sunday

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women, 7:00 AM.

Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women, 10:45 AM.

January 24, Monday

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 7:00 AM.

Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier won't be streamed in India. However, fans can watch the matches live on ICC.tv but will need to buy a pass for the same.

Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier: Squads

Scotland Women

Northern Superchargers Women v Oval Invincibles Women - The Hundred

Kathryn Bryce (c), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce (wk), Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Charis Scott, Rachel Slater, Ellen Watson.

Bangladesh Women

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hogue, Shamima Sultana (wk), Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Suraiya Azmin.

Malaysia Women

Malaysia Women's Cricket Team - Image Credits: ICC

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Nik Nur Atiela, Sasha Aznni, Aisya Eleesa, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Natasya Nazira, Amalin Sorfina, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Wan Nor Zulaika.

Kenya Women

Kenya Women's Cricket Team - Image Courtesy: ICC

Margaret Ngoche (c), Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando (wk), Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma (wk), Sylvia Kinyua, Mary Mwangi, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Mercyline Ochieng, Flavia Odhiambo, Venasa Ooko, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Sarah Wetoto.

Sri Lanka Women

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Kavisha Dilhari, Anna Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Tharika Sewwandi, Nilakshika Silva, Prasadani Weerakkody.

