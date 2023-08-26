Comparing Babar Azam and Virat Kohli's ODI numbers in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be key to their respective sides during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The competition will be played in the ODI format in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. It is being viewed by the top Asian sides as a preparatory tournament for the World Cup, which will be played in India later this year.

Both Kohli and Babar have fantastic ODI records and will be keen to have a big impact in Asia Cup 2023. Speaking of Kohli, he has featured in 275 ODIs, amassing 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32, with 46 hundreds and 65 fifties. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar has played 102 ODI matches in which he has scored 5,142 runs at an average of 58.43, with 18 hundreds and 27 fifties.

Looking at the venues, Sri Lanka will host nine matches of Asia Cup 2023 and Pakistan four. Six of the games, including the final, will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On that note, here’s an analysis of Babar and Kohli's ODI numbers in Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli’s ODI stats in Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli has an impressive record in Sri Lanka.

Kohli has an impressive record in Sri Lanka in ODIs, but it is well below his career stats. He has featured in 23 ODI games in the island nation, scoring 899 runs at an average of 47.31, with four hundreds.

Twenty of his matches in Sri Lanka have been against the host nation in which he has smashed 862 runs at an average of 53.87. All of his four hundreds in Sri Lanka have come against the hosts.

The 34-year-old was the Player of the Match for scoring 106 off 113 balls in Hambantota in July 2012 in the first ODI of a five-match series. He hit nine fours in a well-compiled knock as India posted 314/6 and then held the Lankans to 293/9.

Kohli’s second ODI hundred in Sri Lanka came during the fourth game of the same series. He scored an unbeaten 128 off 119, hitting 12 fours and a six, as the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a chase of 252.

The right-handed batter was the leading run-getter during the five-match ODI series in Sri Lanka during the 2017 tour, smashing 330 runs in five innings at an average of 110. He scored 82* off 70 in the first ODI in Dambulla, hammered 131 off 96 in the fourth match in Colombo as India registered a 168-run triumph.

The last time Kohli played an ODI in Sri Lanka, he again registered a three-figure score. In the fifth and final match of the 2017 series, he compiled 110* off 116 ball as the Men in Blue chased 239 with ease to complete a 5-0 whitewash.

Babar Azam’s ODI stats in Sri Lanka

Babar Azam has played only four ODI matches in Sri Lanka

In contrast, Babar has played only four one-day matches in Sri Lanka. In these four games, he has managed only 90 runs at an average of 22.50.

In his first match in Sri Lanka, which he played in Dambulla in July 2015, Babar scored 25 off 30 balls as Pakistan chased down a total of 256. He was trapped lbw by Tillakaratne Dilshan, but Mohammad Hafeez’s 103 off 95 balls ensured a six-wicket win for Pakistan in the first ODI.

Babar also featured in the second one-dayer of the series in 2015. This time, he was dismissed for 12 off 19 balls, bowled by Milinda Siriwardana. Pakistan posted 287/8, but the hosts chased down the target as Kusal Perera hammered 68 off 25 balls.

The Pakistan captain’s third one-day knock in Sri Lanka came during the ongoing series against Afghanistan. In the first ODI Hambantota, he was out for a three-ball duck, trapped lbw by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Babar played a handy knock in the second ODI at the same venue. He scored 53 off 66 balls as Pakistan chased down 301 in a last-over thriller, getting home by one wicket.

Having not played a lot of ODI matches in Sri Lanka, Babar will be keen to leave a huge impact during the Asia Cup.