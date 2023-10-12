Comparing Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI records at the age of 34

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest batters in cricket history, registering the highest centuries in international cricket history.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer in the history of the game to register 100 international hundreds. On the other side, Virat Kohli has scored 77 centuries in international cricket.

While Tendulkar retired in 2013, Kohli still has a few more years of cricket left in him. Cricket fans love to compare the records of the two greats, and in this article, we will analyze their ODI records at the age of 34.

(Please Note: Virat Kohli's ODI stats are considered till November 5, 2022, while Sachin Tendulkar's numbers are till April 24, 2007).

#1 Who had the better ODI average at 34?

Kohli played 262 ODIs by the time he turned 34. In those 262 games, he aggregated 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68. He established himself as a modern-day ODI great with his splendid performances in the 50-over format.

Tendulkar had played 384 ODIs by the time he celebrated his 34th birthday. The former Indian batter scored 14,487 runs at an average of 44.05. In terms of batting average, Tendulkar is way behind Kohli but fans should note that the former played more ODIs than the latter.

#2 Who had the highest score in ODIs at 34?

Batters love to play big knocks in the ODI format. Players like Rohit Sharma have recorded three double centuries in this format of the game. Sachin Tendulkar also recorded an ODI double hundred but it came after his 34th birthday. His highest score at the age of 34 was 186*, which he achieved against New Zealand in 1999.

Kohli's highest score so far in ODIs is 183*. His highest score at the age of 34 was also the same. He played a magnificent 183-run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012. Notably, it was the last ODI of Tendulkar's career.

As far as the highest ODI individual score at the age of 34 is concerned, Tendulkar has a small lead over Kohli.

#3 Who had the better average in ODI World Cup at 34?

The ODI World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in the 50-over format of cricket and takes place every four years. Tendulkar had played 36 World Cup matches before turning 34. He scored 1,796 runs in those 36 games at an average of 57.93.

Kohli played 26 World Cup matches before his 34th birthday. He aggregated 1,030 runs at an average of 46.81. Although Kohli's career average was higher than Tendulkar's at the age of 34, the latter's World Cup average is much better than Kohli's.

It is quite difficult to pick who had the better record in ODI at the age of 34 but looking at the numbers, one can say that Tendulkar had the better statistics.