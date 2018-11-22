×
5 conclusions from the 1st India-Australia T20I 

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Nov 2018, 04:00 IST

And there went all the predictions out the window
And there went all the predictions out the window

Yes, Australia beat India. Who would've thought? After struggling across every format possible, losing to South Africa and Pakistan in recent times, Australia was able to put one over India and how well did they do it.

Gone was the tendency to try and hit every ball for six. Batsmen made the effort to apply themselves to the crease and when they got in, they hammered sixes at will. For instance, we had two overs of 3 sixes each, not an easy feat, but it seemed like it was achieved with utmost ease. First by Lynn against Khaleel and then by Maxwell against Pandya.

India for its part seemed to have been rushed into the match. While bowlers, in the beginning, seemed to have a control of their lines and lengths, it was a completely different story for the batsmen who other than Dhawan at the start just lacked the ability to go really go after the bowlers.

After the match, we can draw the following conclusions:


#1 India Underestimated Australia

Although the Indian leadership team would beg to differ, some situations were a clear case of lack of planning. It's almost as if there was no specific planning involved for any batsman or bowler.

Lynn has struggled massively against Bumrah and he's not the best around quality spin. While this is known Khaleel was served to him to feast on.

Australia's strength is their firepower and their firepower is most vulnerable against quality spin. Even then, the insistence to not pick Chahal who has bowled superbly alongside Yadav was hard to understand, especially looking at the bowling figures generated by Zampa.

Then came the batting, where it was almost disappointing to watch Rohit bat as he tried new ways to get himself going and finally failed on the third try. First, a pull, then a failed lap shot were followed by a nothing shot, at a time when all he needed to do was give Dhawan the strike.

It was just an amalgamation of gross underestimation of the strength of a very potent team at home.

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
