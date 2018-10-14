Confident Shakib Al Hasan aims for quick return

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st ODI

Shakib Al Hasan, the ace Bangladesh all-rounder, is confident of returning to cricket as quickly as possible. Shakib, upon his return to Dhaka on Sunday morning, clarified that he does not need an operation to treat his injured finger.

The all-rounder went to Australia a week ago to see a doctor for his infected finger. There were rumours that Shakib would have to undergo surgery to fix his finger. But, after returning from Australia, the all-rounder said: "The infection is under control now. But, we need to test blood every week to see if any other problem arises. The good news is the injury can be healed without undergoing surgery. If I need any, that is not possible in 6 to 12 months. So, we have to wait and see what happens."

Shakib has already started rehabilitation, but he is uncertain about the timeline of his return. It is believed that the all-rounder will take at least three months to get back to cricket, as clarified by BCB chief physician Debasish Chowdhury.

"There is no time-frame to get out of this kind of injury. We have to be patient. Now, there is no pain in my hand, and I am feeling good. So, maybe I can play next month, or it might take a few months as well. The fact is that a deadline for my return is very uncertain. But, I am hoping that I can play next month," Shakib said.

He further added: "I have already started my rehabilitation. I have seen a hand therapist in Australia. Now, I have to work as instructed. Getting back the strength of my hand is the main focus."

The all-rounder is set to miss the series against Zimbabwe and West Indies. He might be fit to play cricket in January next year when the 6th edition of Bangladesh Premier League rolls by.

In the absence of Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, Bangladeshi selectors announced the squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs featuring a few new faces. But Shakib feels that is not a big problem.

"I think everybody will not remain fit always to play, and it is not possible as well. I hope the new guys who have got the chance to represent the country will perform well."

The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series will commence on 21st October with a day-night contest at Mirpur. The next couple of matches of the series are scheduled to be played in Chittagong on 24 and 26 October. Both the teams will face each other in a two-match Test series afterward.