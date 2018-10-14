×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Confident Shakib Al Hasan aims for quick return 

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
58   //    14 Oct 2018, 17:14 IST

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st ODI
New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st ODI

Shakib Al Hasan, the ace Bangladesh all-rounder, is confident of returning to cricket as quickly as possible. Shakib, upon his return to Dhaka on Sunday morning, clarified that he does not need an operation to treat his injured finger. 

The all-rounder went to Australia a week ago to see a doctor for his infected finger. There were rumours that Shakib would have to undergo surgery to fix his finger. But, after returning from Australia, the all-rounder said: "The infection is under control now. But, we need to test blood every week to see if any other problem arises. The good news is the injury can be healed without undergoing surgery. If I need any, that is not possible in 6 to 12 months. So, we have to wait and see what happens."

Shakib has already started rehabilitation, but he is uncertain about the timeline of his return. It is believed that the all-rounder will take at least three months to get back to cricket, as clarified by BCB chief physician Debasish Chowdhury. 

"There is no time-frame to get out of this kind of injury. We have to be patient. Now, there is no pain in my hand, and I am feeling good. So, maybe I can play next month, or it might take a few months as well. The fact is that a deadline for my return is very uncertain. But, I am hoping that I can play next month," Shakib said. 

He further added: "I have already started my rehabilitation. I have seen a hand therapist in Australia. Now, I have to work as instructed. Getting back the strength of my hand is the main focus."

The all-rounder is set to miss the series against Zimbabwe and West Indies. He might be fit to play cricket in January next year when the 6th edition of Bangladesh Premier League rolls by.

In the absence of Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, Bangladeshi selectors announced the squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs featuring a few new faces. But Shakib feels that is not a big problem. 

"I think everybody will not remain fit always to play, and it is not possible as well. I hope the new guys who have got the chance to represent the country will perform well."

The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series will commence on 21st October with a day-night contest at Mirpur. The next couple of matches of the series are scheduled to be played in Chittagong on 24 and 26 October. Both the teams will face each other in a two-match Test series afterward. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Mushfiqur Rahim insists on recovering before the Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh ODI squad to face Zimbabwe announced
RELATED STORY
Habibul Bashar excited about inclusion of new face to...
RELATED STORY
Shakib Al Hasan has good news for his fans
RELATED STORY
Shakib Al Hasan fears that his finger might not be the...
RELATED STORY
Why Bangladesh should plan 2018 Asia Cup without Shakib...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final...
RELATED STORY
3 controversies involving Shakib Al Hasan
RELATED STORY
Shakib Al Hasan gets the green signal to undergo surgery 
RELATED STORY
Angry Bangladeshi fans troll Shakib Al Hasan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us