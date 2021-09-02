Continental Cup: Match 6, Romania vs Hungary: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Romania and Hungary will face each other in Match No. 6 of the Continental Cup on Friday, September 3, at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County.

Hungary have made an impressive start to the ongoing Continental Cup. On Thursday, the team, captained by Abhijeet Ahuja, beat the Czech Republic by five runs. After being put in to bat first, Hungary racked up 165 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Opening batter Zeeshan Kukikhel led the charge with a 49-ball knock of 75, laced with 12 fours and two sixes. Kukikhel also went on to pick up two important wickets as Hungary restricted their opponents to 160.

Romania, on the other hand, will be captained by Ramesh Satheesan. He is their highest-capped player and also their leading wicket-taker in the shorter formats. The team will also depend heavily on Pavel Florin, who has 13 wickets to his name from as many T20Is.

Match Details

Match: Romania vs Hungary, Match 6

Date: September 3, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 06:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Weather Report

Conditions will be mostly warm and sunny. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 30s. There is no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far. However, the chasing teams haven’t found it easy to score runs. Batting first should be the way forward for both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Romania will depend heavily on their skipper Satheesan, who has as many as 417 T20I runs to his name at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 187.83. He has also taken nine wickets in his career. The likes of Gohar Manan and Pavel Florin are experienced and need to step up and deliver.

Romania

Predicted XI: Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Waqar Abbasi, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Vasu Saini, Cosmin Zavoiu, Sami Ullah, Aftab Kayani, Pavel Florin, Marian Gherasim

Hungary

As far as Hungary are concerned, Kukikhel looked in ominous touch, both with bat and ball. He can’t afford to drop his guard against the strong Romanian team. Harshvardhan Mandhyan looked good briefly while with the bat in hand. He also picked up one crucial wicket.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhijeet Ahuja (C), Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Zahir Mohammed, Abhishek Raj, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Nishanta Liyanage, Sandeep Mohandas

Match Prediction

Romania are the most experienced team on paper and hence, should be able to beat Hungary in the upcoming match.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee