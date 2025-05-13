Cool and Smooth T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Cool and Smooth T20 2025 season is set to commence on Friday (May 16) with an exciting double-header. Five teams will compete in the tournament, namely Molineaux Blue Runners, St. Pauls Barracudas, Brown Hill Dolphins, Sandy Point Snappers, and Government Road Sharks.

The tournament features 14 matches, including 10 group-stage fixtures. The opening round will be followed by two semifinals, a third-place playoff, and a final on May 26 to conclude the 10-day event. All matches will be hosted at the Warner Park Sports Complex in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Each match day features a double-header, with the first match scheduled to start from 12:30 AM IST. The second match, on the other hand, is scheduled to commence from 4:30 AM IST.

The Molineaux Blue Runners will start as defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2024, defeating Sandy Point Snappers in a one-sided final. Notably, the Sandy Point Snappers had finished the league stage at the top of the points table with four wins from five matches at a formidable NRR of +2.300.

Cool and Smooth T20 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 16

Match 1 – Molineaux Blue Runners vs St. Pauls Barracudas, 12:30 AM

Match 2 – Brown Hill Dolphins vs Sandy Point Snappers, 4:30 AM

Sunday, May 18

Match 3 – Government Road Sharks vs Brown Hill Dolphins, 12:30 AM

Match 4 – Sandy Point Snappers vs Molineaux Blue Runners, 4:30 AM

Monday, May 19

Match 5 – Brown Hill Dolphins vs Molineaux Blue Runners, 12:30 AM

Match 6 – Government Road Sharks vs St. Pauls Barracudas, 4:30 AM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 7 – Sandy Point Snappers vs St. Pauls Barracudas, 12:30 AM

Match 8 – Molineaux Blue Runners vs Government Road Sharks, 4:30 AM

Friday, May 23

Match 9 – Sandy Point Snappers vs Government Road Sharks, 12:30 AM

Match 10 – Brown Hill Dolphins vs St. Pauls Barracudas, 4:30 AM

Sunday, May 25

Match 11 – Semifinal 1, 12:30 AM

Match 12 – Semifinal 2, 4:30 AM

Monday, May 26

Match 13 – Third-place playoff, 12:30 AM

Match 14 – Final, 4:30 AM

Cool and Smooth T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Cool and Smooth T20 2025 season will be available for live streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

Cool and Smooth T20 2025: Full squads

Molineaux Blue Runners

Jacques Taylor (c), Onaje Amory, Christanja Carey, Jaleel Clarke, Zidane Clarke, Alex Cyril, Alvin Cyril, De-Antre Drew, Teshawn Francis, Keon Harding, Ruve Louw, Matthew Miller, Xavier Saunders, Bodgenarine Sharma, Clayton Skeete, Curwin Skeete, Jerome Thomas and Shirman White.

Sandy Point Snappers

Theron Bussue (c), Lyhte Browne, Jamie Cornelius, Curdel Crooke, Walton Edwards, Karese Farrell, D’Ahri Francis, Jahmar Hamilton, Tyri Jeffers, Jelani Joseph, Javia Liburd, Jamali Lynch, Ashmead Nedd, Kian Pemberton, Delroy Prentice, Eirette Richards, Amansford Richards, Taysean Wilkinson and Adrian Williams.

St. Pauls Barracudas

Cameron Pennyfeather (c), Dimitri Adams, Vanish Aidasani, Justin Amurdan, Lawshorn Bergan, Kasim Challenger, Rahkeem Cornwall, K’Von Esdaille, Shelton Forbes, Caiden Francis, Aaron Johnson, Elijah Lewis, Kaivalya Mishra, Tariq Newman, Carlton Pluck, Nathan Sealy, J’Avarl Ward and Aedan Williams.

Government Road Sharks

Mikyle Louis (c), Demari Benta, Tjhari Clarke, Rasheed Eddy, Javid Edwards, Joshua Grant, Tristan Hanley, Hakeem Harvey, Zavio Henry, Jerrickson Louis, Tyrel Mills, Kimani Nisbett, Stephan Pascal, Elsroy Powell, Ross Powell, Najan Sargeant, Jonathan Van Lange and Akadianto Willett.

Brown Hill Dolphins

Colin Archibald (c), Deran Benta, Carlton Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, Zachary Carter, Rondre Daniel, Treon Daniel, Rajani Didder, Krishna Girdhar, J’Hadone Herbert, Tyrese Jeffers, Amoree Jones, Jedd Joseph, Jevon Manners, Micah McKenzie, Israel Morton, Shaquon Pemberton, Reon Solomon and Kunal Tilokani.

