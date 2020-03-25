Coronavirus: Bangladesh cricketers donate half month's salary to fight pandemic

A total of 27 Bangladeshi cricketers including 17 centrally contracted ones have donated half their monthly income in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, 25 March, swashbuckling batsman Tamim Iqbal took to Facebook letting people know that he and the other cricketers believe that spreading awareness is not enough and given their position in the society they can do a bit more.

He stated that after tax, the combined donation would come up to 25 lakh takas.

Speaking of the sum, Iqbal admitted that the donation was not huge given the scale of the pandemic, but little drops of water make a mighty ocean.

Iqbal further urged others to donate money, however small the sum may be. He said that, if the people did their bit in the fight, the country would be benefitted at the end of the day.

At the time of writing, the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangladesh has killed 5 people with a total of 39 being affected.

On Monday, 23 March, the Bangladesh government brought the country to a 10-day halt to battle the spread of coronavirus. The government shutdown both the public and the private sectors barring the essential services.