×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Bangladesh cricketers donate half month's salary to fight pandemic

  • Iqbal further urged others to donate money, however small the sum may be.
  • The Covid-19 outbreak in Bangladesh has killed 5 people with a total of 39 being affected.
Kingshuk Kusari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 25 Mar 2020, 17:20 IST

Tamim Iqbal and 16 other cricketers have donated their half month
Tamim Iqbal and 16 other cricketers have donated their half month's salary to fight coronavirus

A total of 27 Bangladeshi cricketers including 17 centrally contracted ones have donated half their monthly income in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, 25 March, swashbuckling batsman Tamim Iqbal took to Facebook letting people know that he and the other cricketers believe that spreading awareness is not enough and given their position in the society they can do a bit more.

He stated that after tax, the combined donation would come up to 25 lakh takas.


Speaking of the sum, Iqbal admitted that the donation was not huge given the scale of the pandemic, but little drops of water make a mighty ocean.

Iqbal further urged others to donate money, however small the sum may be. He said that, if the people did their bit in the fight, the country would be benefitted at the end of the day.

At the time of writing, the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangladesh has killed 5 people with a total of 39 being affected.

On Monday, 23 March, the Bangladesh government brought the country to a 10-day halt to battle the spread of coronavirus. The government shutdown both the public and the private sectors barring the essential services.

Published 25 Mar 2020, 17:20 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us