Could this be Team India’s 15-man squad for World Cup 2023?

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023, which was announced earlier this week by new chief selector Ajit Agarkar, gave hints as to what the World Cup line-up could look like.

The big news was of course the inclusion of batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, both of whom will be making comebacks from their respective injuries. Agarkar did reveal though that Rahul has picked up a niggle not related to his original injury and hence Sanju Samson has been named as a backup player.

In another massive move, the selection committee decided to drop leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal despite his impressive ODI record. The head of selectors confirmed that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is slightly ahead in the pecking order at the moment. India instead went for left-arm spinner Axar Patel as he offers batting ability as well and can be used as a floater.

Answering a question at the press conference following the selection meeting, Agarkar admitted that the team picked for the Asia Cup will be more or less the same for the World Cup, terming it a no-brainer.

India’s predicted World Cup 2023 squad

In the wake of Agarkar’s comments, we analyze what could be India’s final 15 for the World Cup.

The certainties (fitness permitting)

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma (Pic: Getty Images)

If we look at the certainties who are all set to feature in the World Cup at home if fit, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 3. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul should be No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, with the latter also keeping wickets.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will also make the cut without doubt.

Among bowlers, Kuldeep is set to be the lead spinner in the World Cup, while the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj should be picked from the pace department on the basis of their proven track record.

What about the remaining four slots?

Axar Patel celebrates a wicket during the T20I series in West Indies (Pic: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

There could be some debate for the remaining four slots. Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in the Asia Cup squad despite a poor ODI record. In 26 matches, he has scored 511 runs at an abysmal average of 24.33, with only two half-centuries.

He has himself admitted that he hasn’t delivered the goods in the format and is still learning the tricks of the trade. However, the think tank seems to have a lot of faith in him on the basis of his exceptional T20I record. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is retained for the ODI World Cup.

There is also a high probability of Axar getting the nod due to his all-round prowess. He may not be viewed as a wicket-taking bowler, but can keep things extremely tight and conditions in India will suit his type of bowling.

Significantly, he offers batting prowess and has been highly impactful with the willow lately. Considering Team India’s well-documented issues with a lack of depth in the lower order, Axar has a more than decent chance of making the final 15 for the World Cup.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur and pacer Prasidh Krishna could occupy the other two slots in Team India’s World Cup. Both Shardul and Prasidh have X-factors that can help them get the nod. The former has the knack of picking up key wickets at regular intervals. On his day, he can be destructive with the bat, although he lacks the desired consistency.

As for Prasidh, he bowls with impressive pace and is among the rare breed of Indian fast bowlers, who can make life difficult for batters by extracting disconcerting pace and bounce from the surface.

The dark horses

Tilak Varma has been named in the Asia Cup squad. (Pic: AP)

Tilak Varma made an excellent T20I debut in West Indies and has even been picked for the Asia Cup - his maiden call-up to the one-day side.

It’s unlikely that he will be drafted into the final 15 for the World Cup. However, if the shadow of uncertainty continues to hover around Rahul, Shreyas, and Suryakumar even after the Asia Cup, the selectors might just think of Tilak. The fact that he is a left-handed batter is another factor that could tilt the scales in his favor at the last moment.

Ishan Kishan and Samson could also come into the picture in case India are looking for a backup for Rahul in the final 15-member squad.

While both keeper-batters have struggled in the T20I format, they have looked much more at ease in the 50-over version. There could be an outside chance of one of the two or even both being picked in the World Cup 2023 squad.

As for Chahal, indications as of now hint towards him looking all set to miss another ICC event. But you never know with Indian cricket. The selectors might just throw a googly at the very end.

India’s predicted 15 for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.