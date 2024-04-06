County Championship 2024: Where to watch and live streaming details in India?

The County Championship 2024 will be the 124th edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Friday, April 5. It will conclude on Thursday, September 26.

A total of 16 teams will be a part of the tournament this season and have been divided into two groups containing eight teams each. A total of 126 matches have been scheduled to be played in this edition of the tournament.

The eight teams that are a part of Division One are Durham, Hampshire, Kent Somerset, Lancashire, Surrey, Nottinghamshire, Essex, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire. The eight teams that are a part of Division Two are Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, and Yorkshire.

Teams that finish in the last two places in Division One will be relegated to Division Two next year. The first two teams in Division Two will be promoted to Division One. Middlesex and Northamptonshire were relegated to Division Two after the 2023 season. Durham and Worcestershire were promoted to Division One.

Surrey won a total of eight out of 14 matches last season and were announced as winners. They retained the title after winning the 2022 edition of the tournament. The team that finishes in first place in Division One will be declared the winner this season.

County Championship 2024: When to watch?

The County Championship 2024 starts on Friday, April 5. A total of five matches will be played in the first round of the tournament in Division One. In Division Two, a total of four matches have been scheduled to be played in round one.

The last round of both Division One and Two will start on Thursday, September 26. A total of 25 venues have been selected to host a total of 126 matches this season.

County Championship 2024: Where to watch

The live streaming of the matches of County Championship 2024 will be available on the home team’s YouTube channel. Fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the broadcast of the tournament on Sky Sports. Live streaming of the event will be available on BBC Sports in the United Kingdom.

