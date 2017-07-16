Write an article

Courtney Walsh: One for the record books

An analysis of the stunning career of Courtney Walsh.

by Himank Bhanot
Stats 16 Jul 2017, 21:54 IST
Walsh remains perhaps the most underrated West Indies fast bowler ever

 It was 1962, 30 years since India had gained international status, but had won only eight out of the 79 test matches they had played till then. Bad.

On a tour of West Indies and up against a pair of fearsome fast bowlers in Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith. Worse!

The tragic death of Philip Hughes from a blow to the head gathered international headlines and sympathy, a little-known incident on the aforementioned tour could have also ended on a similarly unfortunate note. India’s skipper Nari Contractor was facing up against the fierce Charlie Griffith in a first class match against Barbados and a rising ball hit him on the back of his skull.

Frank Worrell, the West Indies captain, was the first to donate blood for the transfusion which ultimately saved Contractor’s life. He didn’t play test cricket again, but for sure was fortunate enough to tell his tale (Contractor is 82, and assuredly heading towards a century).

West Indian fast bowlers have had a history of causing as much harm to the batsman as to the stumps. The killer blows they’ve landed on batsmen has, more than anything else, become their enduring legacy.

But, something else happened in 1962. The year marks the birth of Courtney Andrew Walsh, who was to remain in the shadow of bulkier contemporaries for the majority of his career, much because he didn’t quite fit into the West Indian fast bowler stereotype. Nothing is more representative of Walsh’s persona than this image.

Skirting through the crowd on the final day of the Oval Test (2000), Walsh is seen towering over everybody else, and yet somehow appears to be a benign presence.

He remains perhaps the most underrated West Indies fast bowler ever (disagreements are welcome), despite having breached the following milestones in a glittering 17-year career:

- Overtook Malcolm Marshall as West Indies’ highest wicket taker. (vs South Africa at Johannesburg, 1998)
- Became the first West Indian bowler to take 400 test wickets (vs Australia at Port of Spain, 1999)
- Overtook Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 test wickets to become the most prolific bowler in Test match History (vs Pakistan at Georgetown, 2000).
- Became the first bowler in Test History to take 500 Test match wickets (vs South Africa at Port of Spain, 2001).

Courtney Walsh’s career can be divided into two parts, from 9 Nov 1984-23 Apr 1993, when he operated exclusively as a second/third change fast bowler for the West Indies, and from 1 May 1993-19 Apr 2001, when he formed along with Curtly Ambrose, one of the most successful new ball partnerships of all time.

Walsh’s transition from a change to a strike bowler is absolutely remarkable, considering that he was already 32 years old when handed the new ball. At an age when most fast bowlers are past their prime, Walsh turned his could-have-been-not-so good fate on its head to become one of the leading bowlers in the world till his retirement.

Walsh’s stats reveal a remarkable transition, not only did he take more wickets per match (4.3 as against 3.46), but also conceded lower number of runs per wicket, lesser runs per over, and took more than 3 times the number of 5-fors as he did before.

Walsh career break-up
SpanMatchesWicketsAverageEcoS/R5W
9 Nov 1984 – 23 Mar 19935820125.172.6357.55
1 May 1993 – 19 Apr 20017431823.982.4758.117

A more nuanced analysis of his record vs all test playing nations better illustrates the brilliance of Walsh. By using the same break-up as above, Walsh’s numbers across major bowling parameters: Wickets per match, Average and Strike Rate, improved against all test playing nations apart from India (surprising isn’t it?).

This given that he had a great tour to India in 1987/88 where he was the highest wicket taker from either side. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been excluded from this analysis as Walsh didn’t play that much against them, and hence his numbers look either excessively shrunk, or exaggerated.

Comparative Analysis: Pre and Post Transition
Wickets per matchAverageStrike Rate
Opp.Nov’84- Apr’93May’93- Apr’01Diff.Nov’84-Apr’93May’93-Apr’01Diff.Nov’84-Apr’93May’93-Apr’01Diff.
Aus2.954.221.2730.9326.93-4.0068.959.1-9.80
Eng3.354.591.2427.9324.07-3.8663.759.3-4.40
India5.503.00-2.5016.0229.0913.0735.574.338.80
N.Z4.004.500.5023.8120.81-3.0054.551.1-3.40
Pak2.924.141.2324.4022.62-1.7857.850.3-7.50
S.A.4.005.221.2225.5019.31-6.1973.553.9-19.60

During his peak as a bowler (1 May 1993-19 Apr 2001), only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath took more wickets than Walsh, and amongst bowlers who took more than 200 wickets during the period in consideration, only Curtly Ambrose, Shaun Pollock, Muttiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne had a better economy rate than Walsh.

Walsh also took more 5-fors than all bowlers, apart from Glenn McGrath, Allan Donald and Muttiah Muralidaran.

Top Bowlers (May’93-Apr’01)
Bowler MtchWktsAveEcoS/R5W
Shane Warne7634526.242.4564.215
Glenn Mcgrath7032621.712.5351.418
Courtney Walsh7431823.982.4758.117
Muttiah Muralitharan5830125.142.3663.724
Allan Donald6429921.722.8445.818
Shaun Pollock5623120.322.2653.812
Wasim Akram5322522.432.6151.413
Anil Kumble5122328.792.5068.913
Curtly Ambrose5721620.692.2555.013
Waqar Younis4920724.653.2245.9

9

The one thing that makes Walsh stand out from the rest is his stamina and consistency. As has already been mentioned, Walsh was given the new ball only when he was 32 years old and continued bowling at the start till he retired at 39.

Walsh, to this day, is only behind two Australians (Clarrie Grimmett and Shane Warne) in terms of number wickets taken after attaining the age of 35. His average is also only behind Sydney Barnes and Richard Hadlee. If the benchmark is filtered to include only fast bowlers, Walsh is ahead of the second placed Richard Hadlee by a daylight.

It is a shame that his services to the West Indies team were of little avail during these years as they won only 10 of the 40 matches they played.

Most Wickets after the age of 35
Bowler MtchWktsAveEcoS/R5W
Clarrie Grimmett3319224.66

2.16

68.218
Shane Warne3318125.242.9750.910
Courtney Walsh3918021.612.2956.49
Rangana Herath3417825.882.7955.614
Anil Kumble3515433.473.0366.13
Sydney Barnes1813914.802.3637.418
Muttiah Muralitharan2312628.022.8858.210
Richard Hadlee2311621.392.6348.811
Lance Gibbs2910032.321.9698.85
Arthur Mailey199333.953.2462.76

Not only was Walsh pushing his body and stamina to the limit, he was also bearing the brunt of wicket taking disproportionate to it. From 30 Oct 1997 to 19 Apr 2001, Walsh took almost 32% of all wickets taken by West Indian bowlers.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan (35%) took a higher percentage of wickets than Walsh in this period. Among fast bowlers, Walsh is leading by a big margin as Shaun Pollock (25.9%) is a distant second. But there was a certain Allan Donald who operated in tandem with him didn’t he?

Proportion of Team Wickets (Oct’97-Apr’01)
CountryHighest Wicket TakerWktsTeam  Wickets% 
West IndiesCourtney Walsh18059130.46%
PakistanSaqlain Mushtaq9852618.63%
New ZealandChris Cairns10246322.03%
IndiaAnil Kumble10841426.09%
Sri LankaMuttiah Muralitharan18551635.85%
AustraliaGlenn Mcgrath17170724.19%
EnglandDarren Gough11254120.70%
South AfricaShaun Pollock19173725.92%
ZimbabweHeath Streak7130023.67%

Dennis Waight, the physio of the West Indies team during Kerry Packer’s World Series cricket, once said that if Walsh stops bowling, he’ll never bowl again. Walsh often gave an impression that he could bowl for as long as his captain and the situation demanded.

It is only fitting that he bowled the maximum number of balls for any fast bowler, he is followed by Glenn Mcgrath and the indefatigable Kapil Dev. In fact, Walsh bowled an absolutely mind boggling 1, 07,324 balls in top class cricket, easily the most by any fast bowler in history.

Most balls bowled by Fast Bowlers in Tests
BowlerNumber of Balls Bowled 
Courtney Walsh30019
Glenn Mcgrath29248
Kapil Dev27740
James Anderson27130
Shaun Pollock24353
Chaminda Vaas23438
Wasim Akram22627
Curtly Ambrose22103
Richard Hadlee21918
Ian Botham21815

Placid and unresponsive Asian wickets are often considered tough to bowl on for fast bowlers. A below par performance in the few tests Dennis Lillee played in the subcontinent is perhaps the only question mark on his otherwise brilliant career numbers.

But not so for Walsh. Not only is he the most successful overseas fast bowler on Asian wickets, his average is also bettered only by a fellow West Indian in Wes Hall. Not surprisingly, there are three West Indian quickies on this list.

Most wickets in subcontinent by Overseas Fast Bowlers
BowlerMtchWktsAve
Courtney Walsh177720.53
Dale Steyn167620.8
Malcolm Marshall197123.05
Richard Hadlee136821.58
Shaun Pollock176023.18
Glenn Mcgrath165825.96
Wes Hall115420.05
Jason Gillespie135122.86
Matthew Hoggard145028.22

To top it all, in a first class career that spanned from 1981 to 2001, Walsh ended up being the highest non-English wicket taker of all time. He is followed by Malcolm Marshall, Intikhab Alam (the highest placed Asian on all time the list) and Bishen Bedi (highest placed Indian on the all-time list!).

That the top 10 list is dominated by presence of 6 spinners, illustrates the fitness and willpower Walsh possessed to excel at every level of the game.

Most first class wickets by non-english bowlers
BowlerWickets
Courtney Walsh1807
Malcolm Marshall1651
Intikhab Alam1571
Bishen Bedi1560
Richard Hadlee1490
Clarrie Grimmett1424
Mike Procter1417
Mushtaq Ahmed1404
S Ventakaraghavan1390
Muttiah Muralitaran1374

The omission of Courtney Walsh in debates on deciding the greatest fast bowler is mainly due to him being the spearhead of a weak test side during his peak years. He didn’t run through batting line-ups single handedly like a Curtly Ambrose, but through sheer consistency and stamina, he did run through the record books.

