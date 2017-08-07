CPL 2017: 5 players to watch out for

From the unknown Kesrick Williams to Gayle, the CPL features plenty of quality cricketers. Here are the top 5 you cannot afford to miss.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 11:49 IST

The much-awaited cricket carnival of West Indies, Caribbean Premier League began on 04th August and once again it promises plenty of action and sterling entertainment.

The ongoing Test series between England and South Africa and India and Sri Lanka have exhibited some quality Test cricket but for the fans who love the pace and the drama of white-ball cricket, the CPL is the best option.

Launched in 2013, the CPL has gone from strength to strength and has become one of the most followed T20 tournaments across the globe. The key reason for the astounding success of this T20 carnival is the presence of big names. The CPL features some of the best cricketers from the world and has hence garnered immense popularity.

This year too, there are several top class cricketers playing in this T20 tournament. We take a look at the five cricketers whom the fans must watch out for.

#5. Sohail Tanvir

Sohail Tanvir stirred the cricket world with his unconventional bowling action. His deceptive pace and sharp swing was one of the highlights of the inaugural T20 world cup in 2007.

However, with time his action was decoded and he lost his place from Pakistan's national team owing to inconsistent performances.

In the last few years, he has kept himself busy by featuring in various T20 leagues across the world and now, he is in the West Indies to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors. What makes Tanvir a crucial player in this year's CPL is his contract price.

The left-arm bowler was purchased for $160,000 by the Guyana Warriors, which made him one of the costliest buys. And this staggering amount comes as no surprise as Tanvir was the second highest wicket-taker in the 2016 edition.

This year he will be Guayana'a ace bowling weapon and his battings skills are helpful as well. His performance could well determine the fate of his franchise. But will Tanvir be able to do justice with the money invested in him or will he crumble under the burden of extra pressure?