CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents, Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
169   //    22 Aug 2018, 01:11 IST

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Jamaica Tallawahs will look to return to their winning ways

Jamaica Tallawahs will look to return to their winning ways when they go up against Barbados Tridents in the 14th game of the CPL 2018 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday, August 22. Both teams have played nine matches against each other in the history of CPL with the Tallawahs leading the scoreline 5-4.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs are currently third in the CPL 2018 league standings with three wins and two defeats from five matches.

They got off to a brilliant start this season with wins in their first three fixtures but seem to be losing their way with back to back defeats in their next two matches against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Batting: Glenn Phillips is looking in great touch with two half-centuries in five games, including a 55-ball 80 in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders. While David Miller too is coming off a stellar 72* off just 34 balls. Both these batsman along with Russel forms a formidable batting lineup

Bowling: Skipper Andre Russell is leading the wickets charts with nine wickets. While Oshane Thomas, with eight wickets in four matches, has been Trinbago's next best bowler and Imad Wasim who was the pick of the bowlers in the previous T20 against Trinbago with figures of 2-17 from four overs. These three are expected to pose a big threat to the opposition.

Expected Playing XI: Andre Russell (C), Imad Wasim, Krishmar Santokie, Adam Zampa, Oshane Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, David Miller, Steven Taylor and Rovman Powell.


2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League - Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents have won one and lost one out of the two matches they have played so far and find themselves on the fourth spot on the points table

Barbados Tridents

Barbados Tridents have won one and lost one out of the two matches they have played so far and find themselves on the fourth spot on the points table.

They beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 30 runs in their campaign opener at the Providence Stadium but suffered a 38-run loss at the hands of St Lucia Stars in their previous outing.

Batting: Shai Hope is currently Tridents leading run-getter this season and he too can make a significant contribution on his day.

While Dwayne Smith struck a fifty in the previous game against St Lucia Stars and the team will want him to keep up the good work. But other batsmen failed to deliver, which might be a matter of concern for them.

Bowling: Raymon Reifer and Wahab Riaz shared five wickets between them in the previous game and these two seem to be the main threats in this bowling attack.

Reifer has now taken seven wickets in two matches and he could finish with the best figures for the Tridents in this match.

While Jason Holder and Mohammad Irfan are experienced campaigners and the onus will be on them to keep the scoring rate down and provide some ve early breakthroughs

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer, Wahab Riaz, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Steven Smith, Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope.

Caribbean Premier League 2018 Barbados Tridents Jamaica Tallawahs Andre Russell Jason Holder
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us