CPL 2020 Player Draft: Full squads, list of retentions and new players signed

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Pravin Tambe were some of the most discussed new sigings from the CPL 2020 player draft.

CPL 2020 will begin on August 18th and will culminate on September 10th, 2020.

The Barbados Tridents made some big signings from the CPL 2020 player draft

Afghanistan superstars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were two of the most high-profile players signed during the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) player draft, while IPL spinner Pravin Tambe became the first Indian player to be picked for a stint in the CPL.

Barbados Tridents' signing of Alex Hales from the CPL 2020 player draft was also one of the biggest talking points for the expert panel consisting of Daren Ganga and Samuel Badree.

Franchise-league cricket is set to return to the Caribbean islands with CPL 2020 slated to begin on August 19th in Trinidad and Tobago. With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the world, the CPL 2020 will be hosted only by the three-time champions.

On that note, here's the full list of the new players signed and drafted by the six franchises from the CPL 2020 draft.

Full list of players signed and drafted in CPL 2020 player draft

Barbados Tridents

Retained: Jason Holder, Harry Gurney (Overseas), Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves.

Advertisement

Signed: Rashid Khan (Overseas), Marcus Stoinis (Overseas), Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young.

Drafted: Alex Hales (Overseas), Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Overseas), Shayan Jahangir (ICC Americas pick).

Is this the year that the @GYAmazonWarrior win the #CPL? Is this the squad to do it for them? #CPLDraft



Watch the draft show - https://t.co/VWl1E7iuNo pic.twitter.com/TeLpVpjdnI — CPL T20 (@CPL) July 6, 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Retained: Imran Tahir (Overseas), Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green (Overseas), Qais Ahmad (Overseas), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble.

Signed: Ross Taylor (Overseas), Kevin Sinclair.

Drafted: Naveen-ul-Haq (Overseas), Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh (ICC Americas pick).

Here are the @JAMTallawahs class of 2020. What do you think of their squad for this year? #CPLDraft



Watch the draft show - https://t.co/VWl1E7iuNo pic.twitter.com/2UCxeQmFzD — CPL T20 (@CPL) July 6, 2020

Jamaica Tallawahs

Retained: Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Glenn Philipps (Overseas), Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas.

Signed: Tabraiz Shamsi (Overseas).

Drafted: Sandeep Lamicchane (Overseas), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali (Overseas), Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud (ICC Americas pick).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Retained: Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes.

Signed: Chris Lynn (Overseas), Rassie van der Dussen (Overseas), Sohail Tanvir (Overseas), Ish Sodhi (Overseas), Denesh Ramdin.

Drafted: Ben Dunk (Overseas), Dennis Bulli, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal (ICC Americas pick).

Have a 👀 at our ⭐️-studded squad ⤴️



Some big names who will be fighting it out to bring the glory to St. Lucia in the #CPLT20. 💪#ZouksOnFire #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/BLry12TcjA — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) July 6, 2020

St Lucia Zouks

Retained: Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram (Overseas), Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge.

Signed: Rilee Rossouw (Overseas), Anrich Nortje (Overseas), Noor Ahmad (Overseas), Kimani Melius.

Drafted: Mohammad Nabi (Overseas), Chemar Holder, Mark Deyal, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar (ICC Americas pick).

Trinbago Knight Riders

Retained: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro (Overseas), Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, M Ali Khan (ICC Americas pick).

Signed: Fawad Ahmed (Overseas), Tim Seifert (Overseas), Jayden Seales.

Drafted: Sikandar Raza (Overseas), Pravin Tambe (Overseas), Anderson Phillip.