CPL 2021: Match 6, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Jamaica Tallawahs and the Barbados Royals will square off in the sixth match of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Jamaica Tallawahs started their CPL campaign with a dominating win over Saint Lucia Kings. Batting first, they posted a mammoth score of 255 against a listless Kings attack. All their batsmen in the top five scored runs, with Andre Russell smashing the fastest fifty in the history of the CPL. He stayed unbeaten on 50 off just 14 deliveries.

Saint Lucia were then bundled out for just 135, as the Tallawahs scripted a thumping 120-run win. Migael Pretorius and Imran Khan led the charge with the ball. With this thoroughly professional performance, Jamaica will go into the next CPL contest with high morale.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Royals continue to struggle this CPL season. Their start hasn’t been great as they crashed to their second consecutive defeat in their last match. Playing against the Trinbago Knight Riders, they were bowled out for a mere 122 runs. The defending champions scaled the target down with six wickets to spare.

The Royals will have to get their act right as they search for their first win. However, they will be under pressure as they face a ruthless Jamaican unit.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 29, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The weather will remain clear for the entire duration of this contest. With temperatures varying between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius, conditions can get hot and humid. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Pitch Report

Warner Park has favored the batsmen, with the majority of the games being high-scoring thus far. Batting first and defending targets has been the norm so far. It will be a challenge for the bowlers in the first half, given the hot and humid conditions.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica had a run-fest as they amassed 255 runs in their first CPL game. Chadwick Walton (47), Kennar Lewis (48), Haider Ali (45), Rovman Powell (38) were all amongst runs at the top. Andre Russell then smashed a record 14-ball unbeaten 50. Having the top five scoring runs together is always a huge boost for any side early on in the tournament.

Their bowlers backed it up with a superb performance as well. Migael Pretorius led the charge with his four-wicket haul. Imran Khan grabbed three while Chris Green and Russell picked up one each. This was nothing short of a perfect game for Jamaica and they will look to keep the good show going.

Predicted XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul/Qais Ahmad, Imran Khan.

Barbados Royals

A promising Barbados top order failed against the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Glenn Phillips and Johnson Charles will have to get the team off to a good start. Shai Hope and Azam Khan did get starts but they need to convert them into big scores. Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Thisara Perera also need to take responsibility. The Royals need to step up as a batting unit.

Mohammad Amir with 3/21 and Oshane Thomas with 1/14 were the only positives with the ball last time. Jason Holder will have to lead his bowling attack and hope they collectively do well in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas.

Match Prediction

The Barbados Royals have lost both their CPL games and making a comeback against the Tallawahs seems difficult. The Tallawahs put up a dominating display with both the bat and the ball.

They are clearly the stronger of the two sides, which makes them the favorites to win this game. The Barbados Royals will have to be at their very best if they want their first win of the CPL season.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee