CRED users, how about an all-expenses-paid true T20 World Cup 2022 experience? Find out more inside!

T20 cricket’s popularity has grown immensely in the last 10 years because of leagues like IPL. The T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of all T20I events across the globe. 16 teams from different parts of the earth have gathered in Australia to compete against each other for the T20 World Cup 2022 title.

India are one of the 16 teams participating at this year’s mega event. The Men in Blue won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup which happened back in 2007. They did not qualify for the semifinals at the previous edition, but the Rohit Sharma-led outfit have started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with two wins in two matches.

So, when one asks an Indian cricket fan what they would wish for if given an opportunity to be a part of this mega event in Australia, chances are the answer would be a resounding request to experience the events live. Throw in the chance to watch the Indian team’s match live at the stadiums!

The lucky winners of the CRED contest!

This is exactly what CRED members in India are in. While the festival of lights may have ended, CRED believes the festivities must go on. This is why all bill payments between October 22nd to November 13th on CRED could lead you to rewards, jackpots, and cashbacks during the CRED pay days, with brands like Visa, Citibank, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks, and more!

If that’s not enough, lucky members stand the chance to win a trip to Australia for a true T20 World Cup experience, with flights and stay included. F1 fans had a similar opportunity, where they were in contention to drive an F1 car – a dream come true for die-hard F1 fans! Don’t believe us?

Aashrit Sundar who hails from Bangalore, won an F1 experience in Dubai on November 2nd, 2022, just by paying his bills on CRED. He says -

"Having grown up watching and following Formula 1 for over 15 years, it's a dream come true to be able to have an F1 experience like this. Feeling super excited! Thank you CRED!"

All a CRED member needs to do is pay any and all of their bills, online and offline, and win exciting rewards. You can pay bills like:

• Telecom (mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, DTH)

• Utilities (electricity, water, gas)

• Others (Fastag, insurance premiums, loan repayments)

• Rent (house rent, office rent, maintenance, brokerage, token amount)

• Education (college fees, school fees, tuition fees)

• Credit Card bill

Here are all the rewards you can win by paying your bills on CRED:

• Up 25% cashback on your first bill payment

• Up to 30% off on Zepto

• Chance to win a 3-month Swiggy One membership

• Stand a chance to win Cleartrip ₹5000/- on flights and ₹7500/- on hotels, including premium hotels

So, what are you waiting for? Get on the CRED app now!

What are the jackpots other than the T20 World Cup experience?

Did you think the mega prizes ended there with a true T20 World Cup experience? Let us bring you in for a surprise as here are all the jackpots that can be won during CRED’s season for rewards:

• On November 6th, win a chance to fly 1st class to an international destination

What is CRED?

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform for highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful, and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit scores for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For the latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter @CRED_club, Instagram @cred_club, Facebook @CRED.club.official and YouTube @CRED

