×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Credit to bowlers, should have batted better: Rahane

IANS
NEWS
News
7   //    12 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane in action during the 25th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 11, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Having made a game out of a small total, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised his boys despite the four-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings and said that he wouldn't have done anything differently.

Even though Ben Stokes gave away 18 runs off the last over, the captain stood by his bowlers for stretching the game till the last ball.

"I don't think so (when asked if he'd have done anything differently). Credit to our bowlers, on that wicket I thought 150 was low. We should have batted better, on that wicket -- 170 would have been very good. We feel disappointed.

"It was about having the belief. We knew that if we take wickets in the powerplay, we'll be in the game. Fielding will be crucial, we did that pretty well," he explained.

Even though the Royals ended on the losing side, Rahane said that there was a lot of positives. But he also warned that the players have to come out all guns blazing in the remaining games.

"Lots to improve upon in the last 5-6 games. I'm sure the guys will take it on and learn from these mistakes. Sanju (Samson) was back and that was a plus point. Jaydev (Unadkat) was bowling really well. Prayag did really well in his first game. We got to find the balance right, depending on the conditions. I still feel you need to win crunch situations in T20 format," he pointed out.

Asked about how he was enjoying his own role as captain, Rahane said: "I'm really enjoying my role -- lot to learn as well. This is a challenge for me. It's about taking step by step. As a captain, it's a different challenge altogether, but I'm enjoying it."

IANS
NEWS
When Dhoni bats, it is difficult for bowlers: Rahane
RELATED STORY
Should Ajinkya Rahane be dropped from the Indian team?
RELATED STORY
We didn't bowl to our plans, need to learn: Rahane
RELATED STORY
Won't comment on Ashwin Mankading Buttler: Rahane
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: "Make it a dead ball": Rahane questions umpires after zing bail confusion
RELATED STORY
Purple cap would have felt better if we won: Chahal
RELATED STORY
Why Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped from the Test squad
RELATED STORY
Irani Cup: Vidarbha eye encore, Rahane gears up for big one, Umesh misses
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK, Who Said What: World reacts as Chennai recover from 24-4 to chase down 152 against Rajasthan
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Indian selectors should consider Ajinkya Rahane over KL Rahul for the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us