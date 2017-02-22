'Cricket Academy of Pathans' partners with PitchVision Cricket

Academy will be powered by PitchVisions state of the art cricket coaching technology.

by Press Release News 22 Feb 2017, 17:02 IST

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan- the iconic Pathan brothers of Indian cricket have partnered with PitchVision cricket technology for their cricket academy in Raipur. The fierce duo, known for their all round cricketing skills plan to reach out to various cities in India through their Cricket Academy of Pathans to enrich budding cricketers with top level cricket expertise.

The core team at the academy which includes Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Greg Chappell and Cameron Tradell will now be backed by the state of the art PV Cricket coaching technology.



PitchVision’s state of the art cricket coaching technology will enable Pathan brothers and their team of cricket experts to monitor and track the overall progress of their cricketers on a day to day basis. It will also provide a comprehensive analysis of every ball played through its unique digital platform www.pitchvision.com. This innovative technology aids coaches and players alike to constantly improve on their game.

At the launch, an elated Yusuf Pathan shared, “We feel technology will play a great role in cricket in the near future. Through our partnership with PitchVision, we wish to monitor and nurture the cricketing talent in the best possible way”. Given the kind of technological assistance provided by the PV system, coaches and kids will be able to understand and analyse their game in a better manner. ”

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Rohan Timblo, CEO PitchVision said, “We are extremely proud and happy to be associated with Cricket Academy Of Pathans. Yusuf and Irfan are role models for all young cricketers in India. They have recognised the relevance of a technology such as PV, and we wish to take this expertise across the length and breadth of this cricket loving nation.”

On this occasion, Yusuf Pathan interacted with coaches, parents and students from the academy. He bowled a couple of deliveries and explained the workings of the technology.