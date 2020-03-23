Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) offers dorm rooms for treatment of coronavirus patients

The dorm rooms in CAP's cricket campus can accommodate two cricket teams and is good enough to treat 30 patients.

BCCI inducted CAP through the Supreme Court-appointed CoA implementing Lodha committee recommendations in 2017.

CAP U-23 Team (CAPondicherry twitter)

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has offered its dorm rooms to be used for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus. According to reports from The Indian Express, former president of CAP and state cricket nominee for BCCI meetings, P Damodaran offered the dorm rooms in its cricket campus to be utilized for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

In a letter written to Kiran Bedi, Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Damodaran stated that the dormitory, built for accomodating for two cricket teams, was good enough to treat 30 coronavirus infected patients.

”We had built a dormitory for two cricket teams to stay comfortably i.e. 30 cricketers and dining, kitchen etc in our cricket campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry. We stopped cricketing activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 corona infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry.”

All forms of cricket was suspended by the BCCI. In the domestic arena, tournaments such as Irani Cup, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, Women’s Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women’s Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have all been affected due to the pandemic.