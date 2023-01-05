Cricket Australia to review camera set-up for TV umpires after catch controversy in SCG Test

Cricket Australia (CA) has stated that it will conduct a review of the camera set-up provided to third umpires in the wake of a controversial not-out decision on Day 1 of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 4.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, batting on 70, edged a delivery from Marco Jansen to the slip region, with South African fielder Simon Harmer claiming the catch. However, since the ball was close to the ground, the on-field umpires went upstairs, with a soft signal of out.

Third umpire Richard Kettleborough, though, ruled in the batter’s favor, concluding the ball had hit the ground before it went into Harmer’s hands.

Kettleborough had access to side-on replays of the catch. However, a front-on angle from the Seven Network led to plenty of debate on social media over the decision. Kettleborough did not have access to the angle, since the TV umpire is only given footage from the host broadcaster (Fox Sports).

Opening up on the controversy, CA CEO Nick Hockley asserted that the cricket board will review the incident and look into whether third umpires must be provided feeds from both television rights holders. Hockley was quoted as telling SEN:

"The broadcasting of cricket is probably the most complicated of any of the major sports. We have a huge number of cameras. Yesterday was really, really fine margins. The match referees and umpires are making the best calls they can with the information they have available.

"It's something we will think about and have a look at and review. We'll have a look at it after the end of the Test match."

While Labuschagne survived the close call against Jansen, he was eventually dismissed for 79 by Anrich Nortje on what turned out to be the last delivery of the opening day's play at the SCG.

“It was extremely frustrating” - Cricket Australia chief on bad light halting play

The first day’s play in Sydney was marred by poor light and wet weather as only 47 overs were bowled by South Africa after Australia won the toss and batted first. Hockley admitted:

"It was extremely frustrating, particularly the combination of light and rain.”

He, however, dismissed suggestions of switching to a pink ball, expressing hope that light upgrades at SCG might help their cause. Hockley stated:

"Clearly the rules [about low light] are there with safety in mind. I think changing of the ball during play is really problematic. I think that introduces a little bit too much variability into the game. I'm hopeful that with lighting upgrades, there's a big move to LEDs from the traditional bulbs, that we'll see fewer and fewer of these types of delays."

Australia were 394/3 at Tea on Day 2 of the SCG Test. Usman Khawaja was batting on 172, while Steve Smith was dismissed for 104.

