"Cricket can change anything, it can completely change you as a person", Says North Mumbai Panthers' speedster Atif Attarwala

Shiv Dhawan FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 8 // 29 May 2019, 11:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atif was the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament

May 26, 2018, the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was jam-packed as the second season of the T20 Mumbai League was coming to an end. The Sobo Supersonics required 21 runs off the final two overs. With four wickets in hand, the game was in the balance before North Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw handed the ball to Atif Attarwala who changed the complexion of the game.

Atif dismissed Dhrumil Matkar on the third ball of the over and inflicted a quick run out on the last delivery. Later, in the final over, Pravin Tambe completed the formalities as the North Mumbai Panthers were crowned champions. Attarwala scalped three wickets in the innings, and this earned him the Man of the Match award in the final game of the season.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Atif speaks about his season, his feeling and his journey,

''I didn't know that I was the man of the match, firstly, I was quite shocked and I couldn't believe but I was happy when I heard it. It's a very good feeling being the man of the match in a high-pressure game, it's always a great feeling to deliver for your team at a crucial time'', said Atif while talking about his wonderful performance in the final.

Cricket has always been my passion when I started playing, I had the dream to represent the country and my dream is still the same. When I played for Mumbai under 15, I made up my mind that I want to make my career in cricket."

The T20 Mumbai League presented Atif with an opportunity to showcase his skills, and the 26-year-old took the opportunity as he clinched two titles in two years of the league. ''This was my second title in two years, last year also, it was a high-pressure game and I bowled a second last over picking up two wickets giving away only 3 runs and that changed the game. It's a very good platform for youngsters like us to come and perform at this level in front of thousands of spectators''.

While talking about his skills, variations, and improvements, Atif said, ''T20 format is a fast game, you don't get a lot of time to think but during practice, you can develop your skills. If you're developing a particular variation you have to practice that in nets and master it, then only you can execute it in the match. You have to work hard in nets to soak in the pressure during the game''.

Atif also said that he enjoyed playing under the leadership of youngster Prithvi Shaw.

"Prithvi is a very good talent, I didn't feel that I'm playing with a youngster. He's quite mature and he's already a star. He shares his thought process and it's a good thing to learn from him'', he said while talking his skipper. Prithvi Shaw led the India under 19 side to glory in the 2018 edition of the under 19 World Cup.

Advertisement

"Siddhesh Lad and Shardul Thakur have supported me through thick and thin, they've given me moral support when required. They helped me a lot and motivated me, I'm quite inspired by the routine of Shardul Thakur. The way he worked on himself and went on to play for India, as a cricketer this is the kind of hard work that you need to do", the speedster said and appreciated the support of the two-star players of Mumbai.

He also thanked his family for supporting him throughout the journey. Atif said, ''My close ones have supported me throughout this journey, my mom, my brothers, my dad, who is no more, he always supported me during all times and my mentor Rajesh Sutar sir. This support has motivated me to work harder day by day''.

Atif concluded by quoting his coach's words, ''My coach, Dinesh Lad sir, he always told me that people know you because of cricket. I respect the game too much, cricket can change anything, it can make you disciplined, it can change you completely as a person".