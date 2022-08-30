“Nobody can match the passion she has for cricket” - Harmanpreet Kaur pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami 

India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur paid a glowing tribute to veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, stating her passion for cricket is unmatched. She also admitted that nobody can fill the legendary cricketer’s shoes.

39-year-old Goswami will play her last game for India when the visitors take on England women in the third and final ODI of the series at Lord's on September 24. She is the only bowler in the history of the women’s game to have claimed more than 200 ODI scalps.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Indian team’s departure for the England series, Indian captain Harmanpreet hailed Goswami for her legendary contribution to the game. She said:

"She goes to every game with the same kind of passion which is unmatched, nobody can beat that. She's someone who always puts in the same kind of effort, bowling two-three hours. She still puts in the same kind of hard work she used to during her early days... I've never seen her make any changes to her practice regimen.

"You hardly see any bowler doing like that, or even at the nets while batting. Nobody can match the passion she has for cricket,” Harmanpreet added.

The current India women skipper made her debut under Goswami in a game against Pakistan in the 2009 World Cup. Recalling the same, the 33-year-old stated:

"When I made my debut she was the captain, it's a great opportunity for me that I would be leading the side when she would be playing her last ODI. When I entered the team, she was the one who was leading from the front. I've learnt a lot from her. Nobody can fill in her shoes.

"As a cricketer and a person, I've learnt a lot from her. She's a great example for all of us. There are many back home who have grown up watching her and then took up the sport," she added.

Goswami last turned out for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March. She picked up a side strain ahead of India's final group match against South Africa. As a result, she was not picked for the Sri Lanka tour.

“We would try to create some great moments for her” - Harmanpreet Kaur on Jhulan Goswami’s farewell

The Indian skipper admitted that the entire team is extremely keen to come up with some memorable performances so that the veteran pacer can sign off on a high. Harmanpreet said:

"We are talking about it being her last tournament. It would be very special for her and for us. We would try to create some great moments for her so she can go back with some special memories.”

Having made her international debut in 2002, Goswami has represented India in 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20Is, claiming 352 scalps across the three formats of the game.

India women will play three T20Is in England from September 10 to 15. This will be followed by three ODIs from September 18 to 24.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert