"Cricket is a tough game" says UP's Shivam Chaudhary

Sportskeeda got a chance to interview the budding cricketer.

Shivam Chaudhary is currently a part of UP Team

Shivam Chaudhary is a 20 year old batsman who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He has scored 597 runs in his 8 matches at an exceptional average of 39.80. He even has 2 first class cricket centuries under his bag.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Shivam Chaudhary talks about his cricketing career.

What inspired you to choose cricket as your career?

Shivam: I loved to play cricket right from my childhood. I was always playing around the streets, parks, grounds and my terrace. So that's where my love for cricket started and kept on growing. As a result, I ended up choosing it as my career solely because of love for the game.

You’ve been performing extraordinarily in the domestic cricket? Whom do you want to credit for your accomplishments?

Shivam: I would like to credit the hard work that I have put on over these years. Moreover, I would also like to credit the support and motivation I have got from my family especially my elder brother. There have been coaches and seniors players too who have guided me at various stages. Thus, they also deserve the due credit.

Uttar Pradesh squad consists of senior players like Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar. How has the presence of these players helped you in improvising your game?

Shivam: Raina bhaiya and PK bhaiya have been of great help. They have always supported me and have given some valuable inputs over the period of time. They have been kind enough to share their vast experience and are inspirational for young players like me. There's a lot to learn from these legends both on and off the field.

Who has been the person who has supported in all your ups and downs?

Shivam: My brother has been the one who has stood behind me right from the start. He has always supported during the ups and downs.

Rizwan Shamshad has been a very experienced coach. How has his presence helped you in adding more skills in your game?

Shivam: Rizwan sir has been really supportive and helped me a lot in my game. He has a vast experience and knowledge and is always willing to help.. He has himself served in Uttar Pradesh cricket a lot. So, to have someone like him around us is a blessing.

Which particular match would you like to call as your “Dream Match” and why?

Shivam: That's a tough one but I would choose Under 19 Cooch Behar final. We were chasing 440 against Mumbai in the fourth innings. I scored a hundred in that Chase and helped the team to win. Furthermore, being the captain of the side it really felt satisfying to lead from the front and contribute to the team's victory.

There are various young cricketers who are frustrated due to lack of opportunities? What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Shivam: I personally believe that cricket is a tough game and everyone will have their share of disappointment and frustration. Competition is really tough in our country but there is no need to be disheartened. I would just suggest the youngsters out there to keep believing in themselves and keep working hard because that's the only way forward.