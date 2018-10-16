Kohli praises youngsters in team, ICC ban WI coach for 2 games, and more - Cricket News Today, 16 October 2018

Rishabh Pant

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 16, 2018.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan began today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were in a spot of bother as Nathan Lyon ripped through the top-order. Fakhar Zaman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed got Pakistan back into the game as both of them scored 94.

Currently, Pakistan are batting with 251 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets.

There has been no cricketing action apart from this match. The Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals will commence from tomorrow while the final stages of the APL 2018 group stage will take place later tonight.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 Virat Kohli praises Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant

Both Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw were spectacular with the bat in India's 2-0 win over the Windies in the recently concluded Test series held in India.

Virat Kohli, the captain of the side, was extremely proud of their performances and had a lot to say about the two youngsters after the series.

"Prithvi was outstanding, Rishabh was fearless. I am really happy that these guys have grabbed their chances," he said to the media at the post-match press conference.

"I know the conditions were not as challenging as they might get in future, but in Test cricket, the first and the most important thing is confidence and understanding that you can score runs at the Test level," said Virat while hinting at Shaw's and Pant's inclusion in the Test series against Australia.

"From that point of, I'm very happy that these guys have taken their chance so well," he concluded.

