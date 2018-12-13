×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asia Cup 2020 hosts announced, Pant's sledging questioned and more - Cricket News Today, 13th December 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.06K   //    13 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Introduction aside, let's delve right into the news. It's just a day to go for the India-Australia Test in Perth, team combinations, pitch conditions and more are being discussed in detail by pundits and fans alike.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Asia Cup 2020 to be hosted by PCB

India won the 2018 Asia Cup
India won the 2018 Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council has announced that the 2020 Asia Cup will be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The games will be played in the T20 format, but it is still unclear whether the venue will be Pakistan or UAE.

It has to be noted that Pakistan has been shunned from hosting international games ever since the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. Since then, they have sparingly played any international games there, with UAE serving as their adopted home ground.

Owing to the 2020 T20 World Cup, which follows the Asia Cup within a month's gap, the games will be in the T20 format, just like the 2016 edition.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Rishabh Pant Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Australian media insults Indian team, IPL 2019 auction...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw's injury update, Nature of the pitch for...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul catch controversy, Ravi Shastri trolled and more...
RELATED STORY
Leaked email on Kumble, No.1 Kohli under threat and more...
RELATED STORY
Injury blow for Team India, Ponting's prediction and more...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, Test Series 2018: Let’s see some...
RELATED STORY
Teenager dismisses Kohli, Rashid does a Dhoni and more -...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 issues for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
India announce 12-man squad, ICC dismisses PCB's case...
RELATED STORY
Pandya sets comeback date, Dhawan picks Australia's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us