Asia Cup 2020 hosts announced, Pant's sledging questioned and more - Cricket News Today, 13th December 2018

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 6.06K // 13 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Introduction aside, let's delve right into the news. It's just a day to go for the India-Australia Test in Perth, team combinations, pitch conditions and more are being discussed in detail by pundits and fans alike.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Asia Cup 2020 to be hosted by PCB

India won the 2018 Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council has announced that the 2020 Asia Cup will be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The games will be played in the T20 format, but it is still unclear whether the venue will be Pakistan or UAE.

It has to be noted that Pakistan has been shunned from hosting international games ever since the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. Since then, they have sparingly played any international games there, with UAE serving as their adopted home ground.

Owing to the 2020 T20 World Cup, which follows the Asia Cup within a month's gap, the games will be in the T20 format, just like the 2016 edition.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement