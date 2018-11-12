Gambhir loses cool, Harmanpreet's heartwarming gesture and more - Cricket News Today, 12th November 2018

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2018, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The highly unpredictable India-West Indies T20I series is underway, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

Gambhir loses cool

Hard-as-nails, Gautam Gambhir has always been a supremely competitive cricketer who does not shy away from baring his emotions, be it on the field or off it. The 37-year-old, in the twilight of his playing career, was seen seething in rage recently, during Delhi's Ranji game against Himachal Pradesh, after the on-field umpire incorrectly gave him out.

Facing Mayank Dagar, Gambhir seemed to have padded a ball to short leg in the 16th over, but the fielding team was convinced that there was some bat involved. The umpire, much to Gambhir's disbelief, raised his finger.

The left-handed batsman was not amused, and was seen staring back at the umpire while walking off and muttering to himself. Replays showed that Gambhir had been undone by an umpiring howler.

1 / 4 NEXT