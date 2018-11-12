×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Gambhir loses cool, Harmanpreet's heartwarming gesture and more - Cricket News Today, 12th November 2018 

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Nov 2018, 21:52 IST

d

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The highly unpredictable India-West Indies T20I series is underway, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

Gambhir loses cool

Hard-as-nails, Gautam Gambhir has always been a supremely competitive cricketer who does not shy away from baring his emotions, be it on the field or off it. The 37-year-old, in the twilight of his playing career, was seen seething in rage recently, during Delhi's Ranji game against Himachal Pradesh, after the on-field umpire incorrectly gave him out.

Facing Mayank Dagar, Gambhir seemed to have padded a ball to short leg in the 16th over, but the fielding team was convinced that there was some bat involved. The umpire, much to Gambhir's disbelief, raised his finger.

The left-handed batsman was not amused, and was seen staring back at the umpire while walking off and muttering to himself. Replays showed that Gambhir had been undone by an umpiring howler.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Gautam Gambhir Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
King Kohli turns 30, Gambhir steps down and more -...
RELATED STORY
Gambhir smashes 72-ball 104, Shastri picks between Pant...
RELATED STORY
SK Cricket Trivia: Unknown facts about Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
India suffer big blow, Gambhir defends Kohli and more -...
RELATED STORY
Rohit creates history, Bharat Ratna appeal for Kohli and...
RELATED STORY
5 Heartwarming gestures by sportsmen on the cricket field
RELATED STORY
All-time ODI record broken, India star eyeing December...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers'...
RELATED STORY
The unsung hero of Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Gambhir's entry into politics, International cricketers...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 03:30 AM
BAN 522/7
ZIM 25/1 (18.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 497 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 35/1 (6.5 ov)
No Result
PAK VS NZ live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIN 181/3 (20.0 ov)
IND 182/4 (20.0 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
Match 7 | Today, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us